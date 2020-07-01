Farmers markets push on amid pandemic

Local farmers markets that usually operate at a full capacity throughout the spring and summer seasons are seeing great change to the way business is done amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some are continuing to operate even while facing a net loss due to businesses being shuttered for months since the virus began. Others, including Billingsley Farms in White Plains, are shutting down for the year due to a family member having an underlying health condition, according to an employee.
Kelly Phipps, market manager of the La Plata Farmers Market, said that planting and harvesting farm products such as produce, meat and eggs has to follow the season regardless, so production has not stopped. She said since the market was closed for the first few of months of the season, produce that normally would’ve come to market in the spring withered on the vine or else was fed back to farm animals, at a net loss to the farmer.
“One farmer canceled an order of seeds and plants that would’ve been harvested and brought to market; with no way to distribute the planned product volume, the farmer would’ve lost all the start-up money,” Phipps said. “For these vendors, the food production process had to be adjusted to a lower level of demand.”
Phipps said that food trucks that work with the market were not operating at the beginning of the pandemic and have gradually resumed while following state and local health guidelines. She said the market committee has taken this time to explore new ways of reaching out to customers with health-related or logistical difficulties.
“At the moment, participating vendors are providing contactless curbside delivery to customers who pre-order their products,” Phipps said. “We hope to continue providing this service for customers with mobility issues, families who have found themselves without child care and anyone with concerns about potential exposure to infection. We want to serve the broadest audience possible.”
Phipps said the market plans to expand to allow greater space between vendors, to allow for social distancing between customers and vendors. She said vendors will each be equipped with a hand washing or hand sanitizing station and will be required to follow all current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Our customers are our community,” Phipps said. “None of us want to be known as the farmers market that started a spike in new infections among our friends, families and neighbors.”
Phipps said that the markets’ vendors have worked for years to maintain their professional standing and are equipped with the necessary tools to operate during a time like this. She said the best way to sanitize fresh produce is to use running water, not soap, bleach or another chemical cleaner. Anyone looking for resources on sanitizing fresh food should refer to the CDC website.
“Please understand that the market is subject to a great many different regulations, almost all of which have to do with public safety and hygiene. As standards change, we have to change our processes, and that’s hard on all of us,” Phipps said. “The most basic way to help us is to follow the same mask and social distancing standards that you would in any grocery or retail store.”
Phipps said the market plans to do what it has done for 42 years, serve the community and be part of their life. She said more than anything, the market is a community meeting place.
“Even in our current limited state, our visitors tell us how happy they are that the market is open,” Phipps said. “Farmers markets are also where many small businesses are born and thrive. Every new business is a sign of hope for the future, something we can all use now.”
Kenna Williams, founder of Vintage Flea and Farmers Market in Bryantown, said the market first opened June 20 with a reduced number of vendors to allow more social distancing. She said all items were packaged to go rather than encouraging people to eat on site as they usually do, as well as encouraging online pre-orders.
“We heard from customers that this was their first outing in three months,” Williams said. “They were very appreciative of our efforts. I heard from many customers who were appreciative that they could come out and shop and feel comfortable and secure.”
Williams said the market usually takes the months of July and August off due to the heat, but have been asked by customers to continue during those months. She said the market will move forward with the current safety recommendations and even stricter guidelines if prompted to do so.
“I am constantly monitoring what the latest health recommendations are,” Williams said. “We did require masks of everybody and we will continue to err on the side of caution rather than waiting to see what might happen.”
Williams said the market is operating still to benefit small businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. She said the event fee and hours have been reduced because many people are out of work and struggling.
“We did everything we could to minimize the impact, plus not knowing the turn out, it changes from week to week,” Williams said. “Either everybody feels comfortable or no one wants to come out, we are trying to adapt to that and make it as easy as possible.”
