A pair of fatal crashes over the weekend are under investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, according to reports from the police agencies.
The first crash took place at around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, according to a social media post by the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack.
Officers were called to the area of Route 301 and Acton Lane for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Members of the Maryland State Police CRASH team were called to the scene due to the seriousness of the incident.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2015 Porsche Macan S driven by Anthony Conner Sr., 58, of Waldorf was traveling southbound when an unidentified pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by Conner.
According to Maryland State Police, Conner remained on the scene and called 911.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers cited pedestrian impairment from alcohol and pedestrian error as factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at 301-392-1231.
Juveniles involved in single-car crash
Nearly 24 hours later, three juveniles were ejected from a vehicle in a single-vehicle crash in the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive that killed one person.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the scene of the crash at about 7:36 p.m. on March 5.
When officers arrived, they observed that the vehicle had gone off the roadway and collided with several trees.
Officers found that all three occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and had been thrown from the vehicle from the crash.
A pair of juveniles were flown by helicopter to local hospitals for treatment. According to the sheriff’s office, one was listed in stable condition and the other in critical condition as of Monday.
A third occupant was transported to the hospital by ambulance where they were later pronounced dead.
Through their investigation, sheriff’s officers determined that the vehicle was allegedly stolen.
The identification of the individuals involved has been withheld pending confirmation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC D. Walker at 301-932-2222.