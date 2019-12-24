A Mechanicsville man is dead following an accident in Charlotte Hall Monday evening.
According to a Maryland State Police news release, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Monday, troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle on Route 234/Budds Creek Road in the area of Jenkins Road in Charlotte Hall. Due to the circumstances, the MSP La Plata Barrack requested the agency's CRASH Team assume the investigation.
The preliminary investigation conducted by troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the CRASH Team indicated that a 2003 Buick Century operated by Walter Jerome Reed, 73, of Mechanicsville was traveling eastbound on Budds Creek Road in the area of Jenkins Road in Charlotte Hall. The Buick left the eastbound travel lane, crossed the westbound travel lane and collided with a guardrail. The Buick continued traveling eastbound on the westbound shoulder. The Buick then traveled off the roadway and collided head-on with a tree.
Reed was pronounced dead on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Reed was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to the news release.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at 301-392-1231.
According to the release, the investigation is continuing and being investigated by Zimmerman and Trooper A. Sabock of the MSP La Plata Barrack.