A Mechanicsville man died Saturday night after his motorcycle ran into the back of another vehicle, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded on Saturday, July 20, at 11:14 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision in the 27400 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville, according to a release from the agency. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised by Marvin Leander Jones Jr., 49, of Waldorf that he was driving on Three Notch Road when another vehicle collided with his vehicle. However, he was unable to locate the other vehicle.
Deputies began checking the area and observed motorcycle debris, according to the release, and located an injured person lying in bushes off the roadway. The individual was later identified as Steven Marcus Gilmore, 22, of Mechanicsville. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, however, Gilmore succumbed to his injuries.
“I know he was loved by so many,” Gilmore’s mother, who did not give her full name, told The Enterprise. “He was a great young man with so much potential. He loved everyone and did anything for them no questions asked.”
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
Preliminary investigation determined Jones was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road operating a 2013 Dodge Durango.
Gilmore was also traveling southbound on Three Notch Road driving a 2018 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. For unknown reasons, Gilmore ran into the back of the Durango, causing Gilmore’s motorcycle to leave the roadway, strike a curb and eject Gilmore from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police said they are still investigating the crash, however, a press release stated speed and alcohol could be contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 8004, or at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip with “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
