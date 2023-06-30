A suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Thursday afternoon is dead following a high-speed car chase with Charles sheriff's officers.

The sheriff’s office reported the incident in a press release that said the male suspect in the alleged assault in the 11000 block of Acton Lane was killed in a car collision during while pursued by police. The suspect was not named as of this reporting and the incident is still under investigation.


  

