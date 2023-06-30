A suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Thursday afternoon is dead following a high-speed car chase with Charles sheriff's officers.
The sheriff’s office reported the incident in a press release that said the male suspect in the alleged assault in the 11000 block of Acton Lane was killed in a car collision during while pursued by police. The suspect was not named as of this reporting and the incident is still under investigation.
According to the release, officers responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an unidentified male beating and choking a woman at around 2 p.m. on June 29.
The sheriff’s office stated that the attack appeared to be a random occurrence.
A nearby patrol officer responded and observed the woman on the ground and the man fleeing in the woman’s car.
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers pursued the man onto Mattawoman Beantown Road where the suspect continued driving at a high rate of speed. Police say when the man reached the area of Polar Hill Road, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a dump truck.
The dump truck driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a release from the Maryland Attorney General. No officers were injured.
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police responded to the scene to lead the investigation.
The name of the officer involved in the chase will likely be released within two days of the incident, according to the attorney general's office.
There were sheriff’s officers’ dashboard cameras and microphones that activated during the incident, according to the attorney general's press release. The state office will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident.
There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public, according to the attorney general's release.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.