Maryland State Police, the Office of the Attorney General and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal wreck that took place March 11 on St. Charles Parkway.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf for reports of a crash on early last Friday morning.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with relatives of an unidentified male who stated the man crashed his vehicle into a parked car and left his vehicle unattended in the roadway.
The man was allegedly "under the influence" at the time and fled on foot, according to the release, which did not say whether alcohol or drugs were believed to be involved.
Deputies were attempting to locate the driver when the family witnessed him drive past the scene of the accident while driving his pickup truck.
The family then alerted deputies, who attempted to stop him on St. Marks Drive, but the man fled the scene, later crashing his vehicle on St. Charles Parkway. Deputies attempted to render first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police were contacted after the incident.
Both organizations responded to the scene and took lead of the investigation with aide of the sheriff’s office.
The name of the driver will be released at a later date by the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, according to the sheriff's office release.
Anyone with additional information related to the crash is asked to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.