Members of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team are investigating a pair of fatal car wrecks in Charles County on Monday, according to a social media post by the state police agency's La Plata barrack.
Officers from the barrack responded to both crashes that took place in the morning hours of Oct. 24.
The first crash was reported at about 8:42 a.m. in the area of Route 229, also known as Bensville Road, near Shannon Drive.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Maryland State Police found that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Megan Charity Carroll, 40, of White Plains was traveling southbound when her vehicle entered the northbound lane and struck a 2012 Toyota 4Runner.
The Toyota struck Carroll’s car on the passenger side and bystanders took action to assist Carroll, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not know what caused Carroll to cross into the northbound lane as of time of this reporting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231.
Just over three hours later, troopers with the La Plata barrack responded to the area of Route 5, also known as Mattawoman Beantown Road, and Pinefield Road for reports of a single-car crash.
A preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police revealed that Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson, 24, of Mechanicsville lost control of vehicle he was driving and went off the roadway and struck a tree.
According to witnesses, Jameson Thompson was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with more information into the Route 5 crash is asked to call Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231.