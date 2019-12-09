A Virginia teen is dead following a crash just after midnight Saturday in Faulkner, according to the Maryland State Police.
Per an MSP press release, on Dec. 7 at approximately 12:45 a.m, troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision involving two cars on northbound U.S. 301 in the area of Faulkner Road.
The preliminary investigation conducted by the MSP CRASH Team and La Plata barrack troopers indicated that a 1994 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17-year-old male from Lorton, Va., and occupied by 19-year-old Shane Haley of Lorton and 18-year-old Raymond Andrews of Front Royal, Va., was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 in the area of Faulkner Road. At the same time, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra operated by 40-year-old Zenobia Sharp of Richmond, Va., was traveling northbound in the area when the Jeep "collided off-set head-on with the Hyundai in lane number one," the release said.
As a result of the collision, the 17-year-old driver of the Jeep, whose name was not listed in the release, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alcohol and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman at 301-392-1231.