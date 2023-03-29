Zelford Platt, broker and owner of ZAR Realty, left, and Bernadette Smith, broker with EXIT Landmark Realty, stand with Rosanna Swann and her husband, Jesse James Swann, at the future site of offices for the Piscataway Conoy Tribe in Faulkner.
An unassuming plot of land in Faulkner is set to become the future home for the tribal office of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.
Jesse James Swann, who identified himself as the chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, and his wife, Rosanna Swann, announced the recent purchase of eight acres of land to become offices and a cultural center for the tribe.
Jesse Swann told Southern Maryland News that the plan was to create a home base for the tribe in the heart of Charles County on lands that were once an integral part of Piscataway Conoy territory.
“About 400 years ago when the Ark and the Dove came up the Potomac River, the Pope’s Creek area was one of the forefronts of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe. So this area right here basically dates back the furthest in Maryland and the historical aspect of the tribe,” he said.
Rosanna Swann, who works as a real estate agent for EXIT Landmark Realty, helped facilitate the purchase of the property and started negotiations back in December to try and purchase the land on either side of Crain Highway in southern Charles County.
She told Southern Maryland News that she waived all personal fees associated with the purchase.
“This is the first time that the tribe has owned land since it’s been either stolen or encroached by the colonists,” Rosanna Swann said.
Bernadette Cole, a broker at Exit Reality who helped the tribe purchase the land, called the purchase “historic.”
“Being here at the beginning of them acquiring the land and just hearing the vision from what they’re going to do, we’re just really excited,” Cole said.
Zelford Platt, a broker and owner of ZAR Realty, held the listing for the property and worked with the Swanns to complete the sale.
The land was purchased through Piscataway Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that was started last November ahead of purchasing the land.
Rosanna Swann said that by placing the land in the trust, it would insure that the land would “never be taken away again.”
The Swanns hope the land can be cleared by the end of the summer to facilitate a cultural festival on the property.
Future plans include a cultural/museum center for the Piscataway that could be used to provide revenue for the tribe and provide jobs for Piscataway people.
The purchase was celebrated with an event on March 19 that was attended by over 100 tribe people and included visits from Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles).
“The majority of the tribe came here and they saw this piece of property and it makes the feel warm inside,” Jesse Swann said. “It makes them feel warm inside and now they know that they have a place for their tribe, for their culture and for their heritage.”
The land purchase is another big step for the tribe, which the Maryland Department of Natural Resources stated was the “largest and most powerful tribal nation between the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River.”
The natural resources department summary stated that traditional Piscataway Conoy Tribe lands extended from present day Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties all the way to Baltimore County in the north and as far west as the Appalachian mountains.
In 2012, then-Gov. Martin O’ Malley (D) signed an executive order that gave state recognition to the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.
The Piscataway Conoy Tribe first applied for federal recognition in 1995 and hopes the process can be completed by next year. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, federally recognized tribes are entitled to federal benefits and services as well as recognized to have the right to self-govern.