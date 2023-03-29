Assisting in history

Zelford Platt, broker and owner of ZAR Realty, left, and Bernadette Smith, broker with EXIT Landmark Realty, stand with Rosanna Swann and her husband, Jesse James Swann, at the future site of offices for the Piscataway Conoy Tribe in Faulkner.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

An unassuming plot of land in Faulkner is set to become the future home for the tribal office of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.

Jesse James Swann, who identified himself as the chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, and his wife, Rosanna Swann, announced the recent purchase of eight acres of land to become offices and a cultural center for the tribe.


