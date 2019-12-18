A federal fugitive who had eluded officials since allegedly escaping pre-trial supervision in July was reportedly arrested last week in Waldorf, according to a press release from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
U.S. Marshals arrested Deante Duckett, a fugitive wanted by the ATF's Baltimore field office, in Waldorf without incident on Dec. 12 following "investigative work by local and federal law enforcement officers," the release says. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and ATF conducted a search warrant at a residence where Duckett was present, and during the search also reportedly seized a box of 9mm ammunition and a stolen 9mm pistol.
Duckett is the subject of a joint investigation between ATF and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. He is a five-time previously convicted felon who was federally indicted on May 6 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He allegedly cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10 before absconding. In October, the ATF announced they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, the Independent reported at the time.