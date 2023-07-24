With the school year right around the corner, Charles County public school system announced a number of new administrative postings in a July 18 press release.
Dana Fenwick topped the list as the newest principal of Westlake High School, taking over for the departing Diane Roberts.
According to the press release, Roberts retired last school year.
Fenwick, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Governors University, started in the Charles school system in 2013 as a special education teacher before becoming and administrative intern and later the assistant principal of Westlake High in 2019.
Joining Fenwick at Westlake is Shakeya Hockett, the school’s new assistant principal.
Hockett was an English teacher at Thomas Stone High School prior to the new appointment.
Departing Westlake High School is Doug Crawford, a former administrative intern at the school, who will assume the assistant principal role at La Plata High School for the 2023-2024 school year.
Carrie Burke, an instructional coach and assistant principal from Austin, Texas, returns to Charles County to become the assistant principal at Billingsley Elementary School.
Burke previously worked in the Charles school system as an assistant principal at T.C. Martin Elementary School before departing the area for a position in Texas.
Other new assistant principal appointments include Beth Hancock at Gen. Smallwood Middle School, Paige Hickman at Henry E. Lackey High School, Janee Johnson at Indian Head Elementary School, Jennifer Elder at T.C. Martin Elementary School and Derrick Thornton at Berry Elementary School.
The school system also announced a pair of administrative transfers heading into the new school year.
Robynn Mudd will become the assistant principal at Billingsley Elementary School after holding the same posting at Indian Head Elementary School.
Rich Pauole, the former athletic director at La Plata High School, was named as the county’s director of student activities, athletics and aquatics.
Charles public school students head back to the classroom on Aug. 28.