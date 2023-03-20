School resource officers are investigating a pair of fights that took place earlier this month at St. Charles High School, and school officials are planning a town hall to address growing parent concerns over school safety in Charles County.
The fights were reported in a pair of press releases sent out by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on March 13 and March 16.
On March 10, a group of three students at St. Charles High School, ages 14, 15 and 16, stand accused of attacking a 15-year-old student in a fight that led to a teacher being struck.
As the fight was underway, another 15-year-old student intervened on behalf of the lone student and began fighting the group of three students, according to the sheriff's office. As news of the fight spread, other students left their classrooms in an attempt to join in with the altercation.
The school resource officer with the help of additional officers responded and managed to de-escalate the situation.
The teacher that was struck did not report any injuries, while some of the students had minor injuries that were treated by a school nurse.
An investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are expected for the students that were fighting as well as disciplinary consequences from the school system.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0434.
Four days later on March 14, another fight was reported at St. Charles High School, this time during dismissal, according to a press release sent out on March 16.
According to the release, the initial altercation began between a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, when an 18-year-old student intervened on behalf of the 16-year-old student.
School staff and the school resource officer de-escalated the situation and separated the students, according to the sheriff's office.
Minor injuries were reported among the students in the altercation and they were treated by the school nurse.
An investigation is underway and criminal charges are forthcoming for the students involved as well as disciplinary action from the school system.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-2382, ext. 0434.
Town hall on school safety announced
Recent reports of violence in county schools have created unease among parents who are concerned about the level of safety in local public schools.
Charles County Board of Education members acknowledged parental concerns during their opening comments of last Tuesday’s board meeting.
“I think we need to take a bigger view on what’s happening in our community. It’s more troubling than we’ve seen,” Michael Lukas, school board chairperson, said on at the meeting.
School board member David Hancock also shared his concerns and asked for the community and school officials to work together “as soon as possible” to find a solution for school safety.
Superintendent Maria Navarro announced at that meeting that a town hall on school safety and student discipline is scheduled for Monday, March 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., following the board’s work session at 6 p.m.
Residents are asked to sign up in person at the meeting before 7 p.m. to speak at the meeting or sign up at https://bit.ly/3TBNPdn by 4 p.m. on March 24 to speak virtually.