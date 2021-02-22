The March 1 application deadline is approaching for five seats on the La Plata Town Council.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, Mayor Jeannine James and Ward I Councilman Matt Simpson had refiled, along with newcomer Jonathan D. Norris in Ward II.
No one had yet filed in Wards III and IV.
All five seats are four-year terms.
A primary election would be held March 15 if more than two candidates file for a seat. The general election will be held May 4.
All registered town voters can vote for all five seats.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN