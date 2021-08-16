Invictus Cigars received another lease on life after an emotional show cause hearing in front of the Charles County alcohol board on Thursday.
Malcolm Hill, who owns the bar and cigar lounge located on 2608 Crain Highway in Waldorf, was hit with a $5,000 fine and a 60-day suspended license which was delayed until Hill receives a certificate of use and occupancy.
The measure passed on a 3-1 vote after a contentious period of discussion on seven charges related to perjury, failing to receive proper building codes and public safety, and allowing nude or sexual displays in a licensed establishment.
“Mr. Hill, please don’t come back. ... It would take the act of something special to save you again,” Guy Black, chair of the Charles County Board of Licensing Commissioners, warned after handing down the sentence.
Kathleen Quade, a board member, voted in opposition, stating that Hill had his “final opportunity” to improve and that she was seeking a revocation of Hill’s license.
The board found Hill in violation of one count of perjury for failing to disclose a second owner of the business in connection to a January 2020 arrest for writing a bad check in Virginia.
Cpl. Charles Caldwell, alcohol enforcement officer, said during his presentation Hill told investigators in that case the check was “a business check, and that there are several business owners of Invictus Cigars.”
Michael Hochman, who represented Hill, balked at the allegation during the presentation, calling the admittance of the police report prejudicial against his client.
Hochman said that the case in Virginia had been dismissed, and Hill was the only person that had a financial stake in the business.
A request for comment made by Southern Maryland News after hearing to Hochman was declined.
The board also found violations for illegal work performed in August and several after-hours parties between November 2020 and January 2021 in violation of an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The parties ultimately led to the business being shuttered by the health department in January.
The tension in the case ratcheted up when the presentation moved into allegations of nudity and sexual displays in reference to a Dec. 19, 2020, party that was held after hours at Invictus Cigars and allegedly included strippers.
Caldwell and Hochman sparred several times over the code definition of nudity, with Hochman vehemently stating that no displays of nudity or sexual displays took place at the establishment.
The board was shown several videos of parties that took place at the establishment that were found on social media.
One of the videos, which was shown to the board but not the public at the meeting due to the content, allegedly showed a woman moving her buttocks in a provocative manner while an unidentified male appeared to grab her exposed rear.
The board ultimately failed to come to a consensus on whether the footage constituted a violation of nudity in the licensed establishment, which would have included a mandatory license revocation.
The videos also showed live music performances, which were not allowed under Hill’s license.
In speaking to the board, Hill said that he learned a lot from the experience, and promised to adhere to the rules going forward.
Hill also said that he was in the process of gaining a new certificate of use and occupancy, though a timetable for that issuance was not outlined during the hearing.