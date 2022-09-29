The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the Sept. 27 fire that killed a 59-year-old woman in this home in the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire earlier this week that killed a woman in La Plata.
According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, a 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a blaze at her home in the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata.
At around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, firefighters from the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of a house fire with one person trapped inside.
Firefighters located the woman within the home and transported her to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.
Units from volunteer fire departments in Waldorf and Hughesville assisted in battling the blaze.
A preliminary investigation found that the fire started in a room behind an attached garage on the property.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, investigators do not believe the fire was an act of arson, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The fire caused $175,000 in damage to the home.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Region office at 443-550-6832.
