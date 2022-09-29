Fatal fire under investigation

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the Sept. 27 fire that killed a 59-year-old woman in this home in the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata.

 Office of the State Fire Marshal photo

The Office of the State Fire Marshal along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire earlier this week that killed a woman in La Plata.

According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, a 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a blaze at her home in the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews