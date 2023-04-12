When the clock struck midnight on April 10, the Maryland General Assembly’s 90-day sprint came to an end.

Massive changes to the state’s regulations on the transportation and carrying of a firearm, the establishment of rules on the licensing of cannabis dispensaries and a bill that would allow victims of child sex abuse greater opportunities to seek civil compensation were among some of the highlights passed during the three-month legislative session in Annapolis.


