When the clock struck midnight on April 10, the Maryland General Assembly’s 90-day sprint came to an end.
Massive changes to the state’s regulations on the transportation and carrying of a firearm, the establishment of rules on the licensing of cannabis dispensaries and a bill that would allow victims of child sex abuse greater opportunities to seek civil compensation were among some of the highlights passed during the three-month legislative session in Annapolis.
Senate Bill 1, also known as the Gun Safety Act of 2023, garnered much of the headlines during this year’s session.
The bill, which cleared its last legislative hurdle on April 10, prohibits firearms at schools, health care facilities and government buildings regardless of whether a person has a wear and carry license.
Firearms are also prohibited from special purpose locations such as stadiums, museums and race tracks.
The bill also makes it illegal to enter or trespass on a property or dwelling with a firearm unless the owner of the property or dwelling has given expressed permission for the wear and carry of firearms.
The bill provides exceptions for military personnel, law enforcement officials and other professions that require the use of a handgun as well as other property-based exceptions.
The age to obtain a wear and carry permit will also be raised from 18 to 21 once the bill crosses Gov. Wes Moore’s desk later this year.
“Because of the Supreme Court decision, we have to thread the needle carefully in putting up some guard rails,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said, referring to last year’s Supreme Court decision related to the Second Amendment.
Ellis was confident that the new state bill would “pass muster” when and if there were legal challenges.
House Bill 1, also known as the Child Victims Act of 2023, removes statutes of limitations from victims of child sex abuse by allowing the victim to file suit at any time if the individual was a victim of child sex abuse.
The bill also established a liability limit of $890,000 for county institutions that are sued for claims of sexual abuse.
The bill was championed by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), who was the main sponsor on the bill.
“He didn’t do it for himself. He did to help others,” Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said.
“There are so many people who were abused who understand that this is for them, and it’s also for us because we all should have compassion,” Patterson said of the bill.
Ellis said that abuse victims believe the bill will allow them to seek closure through the court system and keep agencies that keep abusers in place accountable.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Wilson, who did not return a call for comment by press time.
Another bill that aimed to punish perpetrators of sex crimes against minors is SB 57.
The bill requires lifetime sex offender supervision for offenders that commit sexual abuse of a minor if the victim is under the age of 16 and the perpetrator is 21 or older.
“It will be significantly more challenging for child predators to repeat offenses against victims after they’ve been incarcerated,” Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), the bill’s sponsor, told Southern Maryland News.
Legal cannabis use outlined
A year after the General Assembly legalized cannabis in the state, guidelines on how licensed dispensaries and growers were approved under SB 516, also known as Cannabis Reform.
The bill establishes licensing requirements and limits for growers and dispensaries, establishes a fund to provide access to cannabis for individuals enrolled in Maryland Medicaid and establishes additional guidelines for medical cannabis.
According to the fiscal and policy note on SB 516, the state will allow for a maximum of 75 licenses for standard growers, which allows operating between 10,000- and 300,000-square-feet of indoor space for growing cannabis.
The bill also allows for 100 “micro growers,” or individuals that operate 10,000-square-feet or less of indoor canopy space.
A pair of license issuances are scheduled to start by Jan 1, 2024, for the first round and May 1, 2024, for the second round of licenses.
The state will also be required to undertake a disparity study to identify whether there is evidence of discrimination against firms owned by minorities and women in the cannabis market.
If disparities are found, the state is required to undertake remedial measures that would include awarding licensing to groups that were discriminated against.
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s) said state had to make sure that cannabis legalization “works for us.”
“Cannabis is a business, hopefully we won’t get blind-sided by the science of it,” Jackson added.
The law passed continues the process of cannabis legalization after a constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed last year.
Beginning July 1, residents age 21 or older will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and/or a cannabis product with no more than 750mg of THC.
Residents will also be able to grow and keep up to two cannabis plants starting July 1.
Environmental bills signed into law
A bill aimed at protecting forested land in Maryland joined a series of environmental bills passed this year.
SB 526 increases replanting requirements for developers and sets a statewide goal to increase the average forested land and tree canopy.
The bill seeks to update the 1991 Forest Conservation Act to avoid the loss of forests and trees to new construction.
SB 781, also known as Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources Act, sets a goal for the state to produce 8,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind energy by 2031 and sets a July 2025 date for the Maryland Public Service Commission to solicit bids for projects to expand offshore wind power.
While some were pleased about the increase of offshore wind power, Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) was critical of the move.
“The majority party is doing a full-throttle push on wind and solar, which will come with subsidies, which are provided by electric rate payers, which means electric rates are going up,” Fisher said, adding that nuclear power was not included in renewable energy.
Fisher added that there were concerns from some that offshore wind turbines could lead to the deaths of whales. He was also concerned that the installation costs for wind turbines could lead to more taxes.
Another bill, HB 910, will require he Maryland Public Service Commission to develop programs to meet a 3,000-megawatt energy storage requirement by 2033.
A study on the use of “forever chemicals” and pesticides is also on the cards after passage of SB 158.
The bill requires the Maryland Department of Agriculture to conduct a study on the use of PFAS chemicals, also known as forever chemicals, and present the findings to the House Health and Government Operations Committee on or before Nov. 1, 2023.
The study would provide the basis for a possible bill to limit the use of forever chemicals in pesticides during the 2024 legislative session.
Rapid transit funding among other developments
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit is slated to receive a portion of $100 million in the fiscal 2024 budget set aside for transportation projects, which Ellis called a “big win” for Southern Maryland.
Those funds would go toward funding National Environmental Policy Act review processes in order to get a record of decision for if the project, which involves extending the Washington, D.C., metro to Charles County, can go forward.
Funding for the rapid transit project and a future project to make improvements to the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge that connects Calvert and St. Mary’s is also available through SB 24, which designated certain priority transportation projects for up to $1 billion in bonds.
Jackson said he was proud that between $800-$900 million was added to education in the fiscal 2024 budget.
“We’re making sure educators are appropriately compensated and jurisdictions are not overburdened by the Blueprint,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that Maryland’s public education system was recovering from the “hiccup” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crosby said he was pleased with a pair of bond initiatives including a $200,000 bond for adding solar panels to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.
“Naturally we’re going that way into cleaner energy and economy so they’ll be at the forefront of that, so that’s exciting,” he said.
Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) called the session informative.
“Twelve years as a commissioner is one thing, 90 days up here is a whole other story,” the freshman delegate said.
Morgan sponsored HB 581, which would allow all state services to be counted for determining eligibility for state retiree benefits, which passed to the governor’s desk on April 5.
Morgan was also a sponsor on HB 152 that makes alterations to the Urban Agriculture Grant Program, which also passed on April 5.
“There were three different worlds I played in and I think each of them represented an accomplishment. I think they’re all important,” Morgan told Southern Maryland News.
However a third bill sponsored by Morgan that would have repealed time restrictions for Sunday hunting in Calvert County failed to move out of committee.
