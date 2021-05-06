The trial of one of two men charged with first-degree murder in last year’s shooting death of 17-year-old Bradley Brown started early last week and continued with closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.
No verdict was reached by press time Thursday morning.
Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, was on trial, while Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 20, an alleged co-accomplice, is scheduled for trial June 7. Both are also charged with armed robbery and other offenses for the Feb. 18, 2020, murder.
A jury of 13 women and two men was selected Monday, April 26, including 11 Black and four white members.
On Friday, April 30, Detective C. Wimberly testified that a “lick” is an easy robbery. “I’ve come across it numerous times,” he said.
On Monday, May 3, Detective Ryan Johnson confirmed that Freeman sent “Ebony” the following message on Feb. 16, 2020: “Where the sweet licks?”
Johnson also confirmed a conversation between Freeman and “XD” on Feb. 10, 2020, where Freeman said he wanted “40 or some” “sticks” and an “LK with a leg.” Johnson testified that a leg is an extended magazine, sticks are a magazine and a dog is a gun.
Johnson testified that Freeman, aka “Bigg.Darryl,” communicated with Brown, aka “Choppa.300,” on 6:17 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, via Snapchat, an app where messages are eventually erased. Johnson also said that Brown was later blocked from Bigg.Darryl’s account that night.
Prosecuting attorneys displayed Snapchat videos that Johnson identified as Keyshawn Belasco in December 2019 in which Belasco, aka “Lulkey,” was smoking something and brandishing a pistol. In a Dec. 27, 2019, video, Belasco wore a black mask that Johnson said was later found inside Freeman’s Ford Fusion.
On Friday, April 30, Noelle Gehrman, deputy director of the sheriff’s office forensic science unit, testified that a black mask was found under a rear seat bench in Freeman’s Fusion and said a provisional driver’s license was found that listed his address as 823 Stone Ave. in Waldorf.
Also in that day’s proceedings, Detective Robert Smith said that Belasco was arrested Feb. 21, three days after Brown’s death, and Freeman was arrested the morning of Feb. 19.
Smith said that he found a black Puma book bag in a recycling bin outside a residence in the 800 block of Stone Avenue, where Freeman had left in a Ford Fusion. Inside the book bag, Smith said he found two $20 fake bills that were used for motion picture purposes. “They are designed to look like real currency,” Smith said. “People pass motion picture money as legal tender. It’s fraudulent.”
Johnson testified that on the night of Brown’s death, red light cameras showed Freeman’s vehicle turning onto October Place, which is where Belasco lived, at 5:13 p.m.
Johnson said that Freeman’s iPhone’s location function showed the phone in the 3600 block of Mansfield Place in Waldorf at 7:28 p.m., where Qawwee was living.
On Friday, April 30, the jury was shown a video of Scott Murphy testifying that he lives next door to Brown’s parents in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.
Murphy said he was in a “man cave” behind his house watching a movie around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, when he got a phone call from his wife about a loud bang. While he was walking to the house, he saw a man lying on the corner of the driveway next door. When he got close, Murphy said he discovered it was Brown, whose eyes were wide open. The teenager was gasping for breath every once in a while, Murphy said.
“I tried to comfort him and told him help was on the way,” Murphy said, later adding that he didn’t feel for a pulse until after a sheriff’s deputy arrived around 10 minutes later. At that time, there was no pulse, he said.
Murphy testified that a garage door was open and Brown’s black sedan was inside with the driver’s side door open.
After police arrived, Murphy said that he then discovered a hole in his siding, and upon going inside to inspect further, found that a bullet had struck a heater that was about 6 feet from where his wife had been sitting in the dining room of their home.
A police officer then noticed a piece of metal in the living room, which was adjacent to the dining room, Murphy said.
Also on Friday, April 30, John Cooney, a senior agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified in person.
Cooney said he identified a Kel-Tec PF-9 handgun from six videos that were shown to him by Johnson. The state’s attorneys introduced still frame photos from the video of a young Black man holding the gun that Cooney identified. The man — whom Cooney said did not appear to be Freeman — was smoking something in the photos.
Defense attorney Hammad Matin asked Cooney if he was aware that the gun in the photos was recovered from a carjacking in Prince George’s County on April 7, 2020. Cooney said no. Matin also asked if he knew that the gun was involved in a shooting at a house in Washington, D.C., in March 2020. Cooney said no.
Blessyn White testified on April 30 that she was Brown’s girlfriend for three months. Under questioning from Matin, White said she knew that Brown had been selling vape cartridges for $50 each and that he was known as “the vape guy” or “the cart guy.” White said Brown was smoking marijuana on a FaceTime video call with her around 6 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020.
White said she had seen him with a gun, noting it was a photo on Snapchat that he sent to her.
During the trial, Dawna Brown, Bradley Brown’s mother, told Southern Maryland News that her husband, Ben, has worked for the Prince George’s County Police Department for 27 years.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews