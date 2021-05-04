The trial of the one of two men charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Bradley Brown in February of last year started Tuesday, April 27.
Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, is on trial now, while Mikayle Tahed Qawee, 20, is scheduled for trial June 7. Both are also charged with armed robbery and other offenses.
A jury of 12 women and three men was selected Monday, April 26.
On Friday, April 30, the jury was shown a video of Scott Murphy testifying that he lives next door to Brown's parents, Dawna and Ben Brown, in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.
Murphy said he was in a "man cave" behind his house watching a movie around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, when he got a phone call from his wife, Teri, about a loud bang. While he was walking to the house, he saw a man lying on the corner of the driveway next door. When he got close, Murphy said he discovered it was Bradley, whose eyes were wide open. Bradley was gasping for breath every once in a while, Murphy said.
"I tried to comfort him and told him help was on the way," Murphy said, later adding that he didn't feel for a pulse until after a sheriff's deputy arrived around 10 minutes later. At that time, there was no pulse, he said.
Murphy testified that a garage door was open and Bradley's black sedan was inside with the driver's side door open.
After police arrived, Murphy said that he then discovered a hole in his siding, and upon going inside to inspect further, found that a bullet had struck a heater that was about 6 feet from where his wife had been sitting in the dining room of their home.
A police officer then noticed a piece of metal in the living room, which was adjacent to the dining room, Murphy said.
Murphy said he saw no physical injuries on Bradley, who did not say a word to him.
Also on Friday, John Cooney, a senior agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified in person.
Cooney said he identified a Kel-Tec PF-9 handgun from six videos that were shown to him by Charles County Sheriff's Office Detective Johnson. The state's attorneys introduced still frame photos from the video of a young man holding the gun that Cooney identified. The man — whom Cooney said did not appear to be Freeman — was smoking something in the photos.
Defense attorney Hammad Mateen asked Cooney if he was aware that the gun in the photos was recovered from a carjacking in Prince George's County on April 7, 2020. Cooney said no. Mateen also asked if he knew that the gun was involved in a shooting at a house in Washington, D.C., in March of 2020. Cooney said no.
Blessyn White testified on Friday that she was Bradley's girlfriend for three months. Under questioning from Mateen, White said she knew that Bradley had been selling vape cartridges for $50 each and that he was known as "the vape guy" or "the cart guy." White said Bradley was smoking marijuana on a Facetime video call with her around 6 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020.
White said she had seen Bradley with a gun, noting it was a photo on Snapchat that Bradley sent to her.
The trial continued this week.