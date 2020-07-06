You are the owner of this article.
First phase of new tax processing system begins in Maryland

Maryland's comptroller office launched the first phase of the agency's new tax processing system on Monday, Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

The first phase of the $160 million system called Compass focuses on alcohol tax collection and license renewals.

The comptroller's office said the process will be more automated. Many forms also have been condensed to streamline the process.

Compass will continue to be implemented over the next several years. Corporate taxes are schedule to be launched under the system in the first quarter of 2021. Business taxes and individual income taxes are scheduled to follow in 2022.

The system includes enhanced fraud detection, the comptroller's office said. It has been designed to be a one-stop online platform for doing business with the comptroller's office.

