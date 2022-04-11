A Waldorf man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and other charges in connection with a fire that killed a woman and her infant child.
Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, of Waldorf was charged on April 7 with intentionally starting a fire a week earlier that killed Rashawn Cline 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, according to a press release from Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Fisher was already in custody on charges of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault for allegedly attacking another resident in a home in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf shortly before the fire.
According to the release, deputies and local fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the reports of an altercation and fire at the home at about 10:30 p.m. on March 31.
After the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered the bodies of Rashawn and Dashawn Cline inside the residence.
A joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was commenced afterward.
During the investigation it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the deaths as a homicide as a result of the fire.
According to the release, the deceased were relatives of Fisher’s girlfriend who also lived in the home.
Fisher is currently being held without bond at the Charles jail.
Anyone with information into the alleged incident is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.