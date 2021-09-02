A zoning text amendment that would expand the type of activities in business parks in Charles County is one step closer to approval.
The amendment, which passed unanimously during a meeting of the Charles County Planning Commission on Monday, will now go to the county commissioners.
Under Zoning Text Amendment #21-164, flex space would be defined as, “A building that is designed to accommodate business of varying sizes, capable of of being used for a variety of uses.”
According to the staff report, flex space buildings would be allowed to hold offices, research and development, light manufacturing, service agencies, contractor’s offices manufacturing assembly and certain other uses. The changes would allow flex space buildings at all 14 business parks in the county.
Taylor Yewell, chief of development at Charles County Department of Economic Development, said that the market for business space had shifted in the last 18-months, particularly due to COVID-19.
“What we like most about the flex concept is that it’s very accommodating and adaptable,” Yewell said.
Sue Greer, who represents St. Johns Properties, said flex space buildings would create “interconnectivity” between businesses and the community.
Andrew Roud, regional partner for Southern Maryland for St. John Properties, said the change would allow the business parks to be “nimble and predictable” in serving tenants’ needs.
“We need the predictability so that everyone knows what’s ahead of us so we can color within the lines,” Roud said.
The staff report took was generally positive, with staff requesting justifications from the applicant on increases of space related to storage and other uses inside the building.
However, Greer said that the applicants would defer to staff on those changes on those recommendations in order to speed up the process, and did not attempt justification for the space expansion.
Public comments on the zoning text amendment were unanimously positive.
Subdivision receives another extension
Soltesz Engineering received an 180-day extension on their preliminary plan to build a 31 lot subdivision on Watson Road known as Pinehurst. The extension is the third for the project since original approval was given in 2009.
Most recently, the project was granted an extension until May 4, 2021, on condition that amendments be made to fire suppression plans.
Issues with supply chains due to COVID-19 were cited as a need for the lastest extension, which would only run through Sept. 14.
The reasoning for a truncated timeline on the extension was the subject of controversy during the meeting. According to a staff report, the applicant was informed in June that they had not filed for an extension beyond the May 4 date.
Soltesz then filed for the extension on July 28, and bond approval for infrastructure improvements were given in August.
A second extension to move past the Sept. 14 date due to hardship was also brought for consideration.
Staff concluded that since the infrastructure permit had been granted, the extension could move forward despite the late approval.
The approval for the extension from May 4 to Sept. 14 was approved unanimously, but the hardship extension 6-1.
Angela Sherard, a planning commissioner, voted ‘no’ due to the applicant missing the original deadline and belief that the hardship extension was for land issues, not for situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.
