Planning commission meets

The Charles County Planning Commission meets in a hybrid format on Monday. 

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A zoning text amendment that would expand what events food trucks can provide services for in Charles County is heading to county commissioners' desks after unanimous approval by the planning commission on Monday.

Zoning Text Amendment 22-169 seeks to expand the definition of an event venue and clarify rules for food trucks wanting to serve food at such venues.

