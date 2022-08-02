A zoning text amendment that would expand what events food trucks can provide services for in Charles County is heading to county commissioners' desks after unanimous approval by the planning commission on Monday.
Zoning Text Amendment 22-169 seeks to expand the definition of an event venue and clarify rules for food trucks wanting to serve food at such venues.
According to the amendment, the definition for event venues was updated to exclude sites used in agritourism as defined in amendment 20-156, approved by county commissioners in April 2021.
That amendment defined agritourism as “any activity conducted in conjunction with agricultural operations that is intended to attract members of the public for recreational, entertainment, historical or educational purposes.”
“You can’t just call your backyard with a garden in it agritourism,” Wayne Magoon, planning commission chairman, said.
Camping, hay rides and picnics were some of the activities defined as agritourism in the amendment.
Kirby Blass, a planner with Charles County government, said the amendment was brought to clarify that food trucks could participate in activities at agritourism sites without the need of a zoning permit from the department of planning and growth management prior to setting up operations at events.
According to Jessica Andritz, associate county attorney, there was no limit on how many days an agritourism event could operate, which drew some concern from Robin Barnes, vice chair of the planning commission.
“I’m concerned that some people could take it further than intended,” Barnes said.
Barnes and Bill Murray, planning commission member, were concerned that some residents could use the ruling to set up a more permanent food service operation without the requisite permits.
However, Blass clarified that more permanent structures would not apply to the zoning text amendment.
Magoon, who also serves as an alcohol inspector, agreed.
“They would need permits from the health department. If they wanted a liquor license they would have to come before the liquor board and all of that would change their venue completely,” Magoon said.
The amendment will move on to the county commissioners for a vote on approval.
Highlands Park site plans OK'd
Planning commissioners also heard from the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management on two site development plans concerning the Village of Wooded Glenn Neighborhood.
Planning commission members approved site development plans for Highlands Parcel D, a 15-acre site on the north side of St. Charles Parkway, and Highlands Parcel G, a 28-acre site directly west of Highlands Parcel D.
About 159 townhouses and 36 single family homes are planned across both parcels.
Andrew Vail, engineer with Whiteman, Requardt and Associates LLP, said that a new elementary school to service the new neighborhood is scheduled to open in fall 2024.
Rick Barnas of Barnas Engineering said that site grading as well as water and sewer lines to the proposed school site must be completed before construction can begin. He said that grading of the site was underway.