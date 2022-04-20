A former Charles County public school employee has been indicted on numerous sex crimes involving minors.
Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf was indicted on April 8 by the grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on nine charges related to sexual contact with minors.
The Maryland Case Search database sates that Davis received six felonies for three counts of sex abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and two third-degree sex offenses.
Davis was also charged with three misdemeanors for fourth-degree sex offenses for alleged incidents that occurred over the last seven months.
In early March, a Westlake High School administrator allegedly observed an inappropriate relationship between a student and Davis, who was an instructional assistant at the school. Davis also served as freshman basketball and cross country coach at North Point High School.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that detectives learned during their investigation that Davis had allegedly been involved with a second student in contact that was determined to be criminal in nature.
“Further investigation revealed the contacts took place within the school on numerous occasions from September 2021 to March 2022,” the release stated.
Charging documents allege that Davis had sent text messages soliciting sexual acts from both students.
Documents also stated that Davis allegedly offered excuse passes to one of the students so they could meet without drawing suspicion from teachers or other students.
Detectives stated that Davis was in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female in another state in 2017.
Charging documents state that Davis pled guilty to charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a minor in 2017 in Mineral County, W.Va., and received two years of probation.
Davis is scheduled to stand trial in the case on Aug. 8.