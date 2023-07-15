A former St. Charles High School teacher has been in indicted in Georgia on a 21-count indictment for producing, receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The indictment was handed down to Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville by a federal grand jury on July 11, according to the release.


  

