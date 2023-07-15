A former St. Charles High School teacher has been in indicted in Georgia on a 21-count indictment for producing, receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
The indictment was handed down to Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville by a federal grand jury on July 11, according to the release.
Dendy was charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.
According to the indictment, Dendy is accused of enticing minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts in five instances between July 1, 2022, and Jan. 20, 2023, that were either filmed or photographed.
The release went on to state that Dendy is also accused of distributing, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material of minors.
Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School in Sandersville, Ga., from August 2020 until he was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023.
Previously, Dendy also taught at Griffin High School in Griffin, Ga., from 2018 to 2020, St. Charles High School in Waldorf from 2017 to 2018 and Starkville High School in Starkville, Miss., from 2014 to 2016.
Any parent or guardian whose children may have encountered Dendy and have concerns their child may have been a victim is asked to contact the Homeland Security Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.
The Department of Homeland Security and the Washington County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office are investigating with support from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Leesburg, Va., Police Department and the Middle Judicial Circuit Georgia District Attorney’s office.