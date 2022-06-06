Deborah Luethje Mariya, former-pastor of the Chicamuxen United Methodist Church in Charles County, was honored for her service as a Navy chaplain at a ceremony in Coronado, Calif., on May 21. The ceremony marked the raising of a banner by the city of Coronado bearing her picture and acknowledgement of her war time service in Operation Desert Storm. The banner will be publicly displayed along Fourth Street for a period of six months following Memorial Day.
The Hometown Banner Program was established to recognize current and former residents of Coronado for distinguished military service. The program was started as a community project following the battle deaths of Navy SEALs whose funerals were conducted in the city. Coronado residents stood as the funeral corteges passed and put up banners in their honor Afterward, the community decided to continue the practice of banners and expand it to include local veterans both living and passed. These veterans are nominated by community members and approved by the Hometown Banner Committee who selects them for notable contributions to the nation.
The Rev. Deborah Luethje Mariya, holding the rank of lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps, was selected for the XIV group of honorees. As her citation reads, she is a native of Luverne called to ministry at an early age. Following service with missionaries in Brazil, she graduated from Augustana University and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.
After seminary she was ordained as clergy of the United Methodist Church. For 10 years she served as a pastor of churches in Iowa, during which time she joined the U.S. Naval Reserve. She was called to active duty in 1990 immediately prior to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as command chaplain of USS Cape Cod (AD-43), deploying to the Persian Gulf. Traveling by helicopter, she conducted divine services and counseling throughout the fleet at sea and ashore in the theater of operations.
Following the liberation of Kuwait, Cape Cod was diverted to provide disaster relief in the Philippines during the eruption of Mount Pinatubo.
Chaplain Mariya made a second deployment to the Persian Gulf and then was assigned to National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, where she was, among other duties, chaplain of the oncology ward and conducted Protestant divine services.
Additionally, she was chaplain of the hospital ship, USNS Comfort (T-AH-20), deploying to Haiti during the U.S. intervention in 1994.
Returning to the West Coast, she served as squadron chaplain of Amphibious Squadron Five (PHIBRON 5). This was the first period during which she lived in Coronado.
Moving ashore to Naval Station San Diego, she was lead chaplain of the Command Chaplains Assistance Team (CCAT), providing assistance to families of deployed crews.
Transferred once again to the Washington, D.C., area, she was pastor of the Navy Chapel located at the Naval Security Station. Additionally, she served at Naval Station Anacostia and Arlington National Cemetery.
Following naval service, she completed her doctorate of Divine Ministry at Wesley Seminary, Washington, D.C., and served as pastor of the United Methodist Church in Chicamuxen from 2000 to 2005.
She is mother of Mercy M. Tangredi, a Coronado High School graduate and freshman at University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu.