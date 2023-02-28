A former instructional assistant at Westlake High and North Point High coach will spend up to the next 30 years in prison for numerous sex crimes involving children.
Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf was handed the sentence on Feb. 23 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr., according to a release from Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D).
Davis received 25 years for one count of felony sex abuse of a minor along with 10 years in prison for a felony third-degree sex offense that runs current to the count for sex abuse of a minor.
Davis received an additional 25 years for a second count of sex abuse of a minor with all but five years of that sentence suspended.
Both sex abuse of a minor counts are scheduled to run consecutively while the third degree sex offense will run concurrently with the original count of sex abuse of a minor, resulting in a total 50-year sentence, with 30 years to be served in prison.
Davis will also have five years of supervised probation once released and be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Assistant state’s attorney John A. Stackhouse asked for a 50-year prison sentence "in order to protect the community," according to the release.
Stackhouse cited Davis’s position at the public high school when he groomed and exploited both victims as the reason for the sentence.
Davis pleaded guilty in November to entering into multiple inappropriate relationships with two students, which was revealed in March 2022.
In pleading guilty, he avoided a trial on nine counts including six felonies for counts of sex abuse of a minor, a count of sexual solicitation of a minor and third-degree sex offenses as well as three fourth-degree sex offense misdemeanors.
An administrator at Westlake High School allegedly observed an inappropriate relationship between a student and Davis, who also served as a freshman basketball and cross country coach at North Point High School.
An investigation revealed that Davis had made demands for sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
A further investigation showed that Davis made several inappropriate advances toward the student between Sept. 24, 2021, and March 8, 2022.
Davis offered hall passes to the girl in order to meet with her without drawing suspicion from teachers or other students.
According to the release, Davis also offered the student marijuana and vape pens containing marijuana during their encounters.
A second victim was discovered after the student’s mother found inappropriate text message exchanges between a 14-year-old victim and Davis.
The release stated that Davis entered into sexual intercourse with the second victim in a classroom.
Davis was terminated from his position at Westlake High School on March 15, 2022, after the charges came to light.