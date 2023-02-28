Daylin Roy Davis

Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf was accused of numerous inappropriate acts with students while employed as an instructional assistant in a Charles public high school.

A former instructional assistant at Westlake High and North Point High coach will spend up to the next 30 years in prison for numerous sex crimes involving children.

Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf was handed the sentence on Feb. 23 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr., according to a release from Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D).


