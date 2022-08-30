A former volunteer track coach at Westlake High School has been indicted on charges of sex abuse of a minor
Jason Michael Roberts, 32, of Waldorf was indicted on felony sex abuse of a minor by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on Aug. 26.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in June about possible misconduct between Roberts and a person who was a student at the time at Westlake High School.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation was immediately launched and later identified Roberts, who was a volunteer track coach at the school from the 2017-2018 school year to June 2022.
Charles public school system confirmed the dates of Roberts’ volunteering to Southern Maryland News.
Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs granted a motion to shield records in the case on the same day as the indictment, according to a search of the Maryland Judiciary Record website.
A summons has been issued for Roberts, who is expected in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 23.
In a separate case, another sex abuse of a minor investigation involving a former Westlake High School employee is set for trial September.
Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf was indicted in April for three counts of sex abuse of a minor, felony sexual solicitation of a minor and two felony third-degree sex offenses.
In addition, Davis is charged with three misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense counts on allegations of an improper relationship between Davis and two students between September 2021 and March 2022.
Charging documents in that case alleged that Davis sent text messages soliciting sexual acts from both students.
Davis was an instructional assistant at Westlake, and also served as freshman basketball and cross country coach at North Point High School.
A spokesperson for the Charles public school system told Southern Maryland News that all volunteers, including coaches for extracurriculars or athletics, have to undergo a background check prior to participation.
According to the school system's website, the system has required two background checks for new employees, substitutes and temporary staff since July 2019.
The district requires fingerprint and Social Security number-based screenings for new hires and a second screening through Sterling Volunteers that checks address history and a search of multiple criminal registries, including the sex offender registry.
According to the public school system's volunteer handbook, volunteers are required to sign up before each school year and are subjected to a background check each time.
