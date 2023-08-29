A Fort Washington man is in jail after an alleged drug deal in Indian Head.
Russell Marcell Chesley, 35, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances as well as four misdemeanors for three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances that are not cannabis and resisting arrest.
According to charging documents, a concerned citizen called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 after allegedly witnessing a drug sale near the boat ramp on Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section were notified and set up surveillance in the area and later identified Chesley as he was laying on a stairway near the boat ramp.
Officers allegedly observed Chesley conduct a drug transaction with another man after a brief conversation between the two individuals.
Police say after officers exited their vehicles and made themselves known, Chesley attempted to flee the area on foot.
Detectives gave chase and Chesley jumped a railing and tripped over a tree branch before officers were able to take him into custody.
According to charging documents, officers recovered 8.7 grams of n-Dimethylpentylone, 3.2 grams of cocaine and $379 from Chesley.
According to the National Institute of Health, n-Dimethylpentylone, also known as Dipentylone, started appearing in illicit drug sales after Eutylone, also known as bath salts, became more tightly regulated.
Officers also found five unopened boxes of Suboxone, which American Addiction Centers identified as a prescription drug that can be used to treat opioid dependence, in a black bag left behind when Chesley fled the scene.
Chesley was also served a warrant for a separate drug possession case from June 16. He is due to stand trial in that case on Dec. 18.
Chesley was ordered held without bond by Charles County District Court Judge Patick J. Devine and he is due back in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins on Sept. 22.