crime scene tape.jpg

A Fort Washington man is in jail after an alleged drug deal in Indian Head.

Russell Marcell Chesley, 35, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances as well as four misdemeanors for three counts of ​​possession of controlled dangerous substances that are not cannabis and resisting arrest.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews