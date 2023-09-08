Crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO

A quartet of men have been arrested after an investigation into a pair of murders that took place on June 9, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Desmond Evans, 18, of Washington D.C., Kevon Jackson, 23, of Hyattsville, Ramel Henderson, 19, of Bowie, and a 16-year-old male from Washington, D.C., were all arrested on Aug. 31.


  

