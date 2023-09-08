A quartet of men have been arrested after an investigation into a pair of murders that took place on June 9, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Desmond Evans, 18, of Washington D.C., Kevon Jackson, 23, of Hyattsville, Ramel Henderson, 19, of Bowie, and a 16-year-old male from Washington, D.C., were all arrested on Aug. 31.
According to Maryland Case Search, Evans and Henderson were arrested on warrants based on a 21-count indictment issued on July 24 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise Alexis Brown.
The charge sheet featured nine felony counts for first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, home invasion, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault and theft of over $100,000.
The pair were also charged with 12 misdemeanors including conspiracy, firearm use in a felony or violent crime, and false imprisonment.
Charging information for Jackson was not yet available while information for the 16-year-old was not available due to his age.
The arrests were announced in a press release on Sept. 7.
According to the release, Charles sheriff's office detectives developed the four as suspects after a pair of alleged murders that took place in Waldorf.
On June 9 at 5:45 a.m., sheriff’s officers responded to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf for the report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A short time later, detectives were made aware of a male who had been dropped off at a nearby hospital by unknown persons. The male had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.
Investigators stated they have linked that male, identified as Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, whose address was unknown, with the shooting on Lake Drive, according to a sheriff's office release from June. According to police, the shootings were not random.
The investigation expanded into a joint operation with members of the FBI Washington office and the Metropolitan Police Department.
According to the release, a total of eight individuals were indicted in the murders, though names of the four others were not listed in the release nor did it say which deceased man — Beale or Jackson — any of the suspects were linked to.
Arrest warrants were carried out in multiple locations throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C., which police say resulted in the recovery of 14 guns, a large amount of suspected marijuana and more evidence related to the crime.