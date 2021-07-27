The latest outdoor concert at the La Plata Town Hall was held July 23 and showcased the Bradley Turner Band. The quartet--Bradley Turner, Eric Wathen, George Habicht and Jaime Proctor--gave a two hour performance at the municipal venue. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the group's cover of songs by such artists as Buffalo Springfield, Charlie Daniels Band, Georgia Satellites and Johnny Cash. The town's next outdoor show is July 30 with The Revival Band. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and food is on sale on the east side parking lot.
Free concert at town hall draws hundreds
- By MARTY MADDEN mmadden@somdnews.com
