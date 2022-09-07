Vango

Charles County’s VanGO bus system provides a vital link of transportation in the region.

 FILE PHOTO

A pilot program making all VanGo bus rides in Charles County free for riders has received rave reviews.

“The free fare is extremely helpful for folks who are struggling due to lack of transportation and minimum wage jobs,” Pat Parrish of Brandywine told Southern Maryland News.

