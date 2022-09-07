A pilot program making all VanGo bus rides in Charles County free for riders has received rave reviews.
“The free fare is extremely helpful for folks who are struggling due to lack of transportation and minimum wage jobs,” Pat Parrish of Brandywine told Southern Maryland News.
In December of last year, the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management Transit Division announced the start of a six-month free-fare pilot program on all ride services provided by the county’s public transportation system.
According to Jeffry Barnett, chief of transit, the idea was spawned to provide a service to the community and at the same time reduce expenses incurred to process fair box payments in response to a drop in ridership from the pandemic.
A drop in ridership caused fare revenues to plummet from $400,000 annually to about $200,000 during the pandemic.
With the drop in fares and drop in ridership, the expenses incurred in the process of collecting and processing fares began to out weigh the benefit of charging for rides, according to officials.
“We started talking about the situation and said, you know, why are we bothering when we could eliminate fares and give back significantly to the folks in our community that most need public transportation?” Barnett said.
Now nine months in, zero fares has had a positive effect on ridership.
VanGo has seen an increase of about 30% in ridership compared to the amount of riders during the pandemic.
With the elimination of fares, the transportation division no longer has to consider replacing fare boxes on buses, which according to Barnett were nearing the end of their life cycles and would have needed replacing at a cost of $15,000 a piece.
Free fares also meant an elimination of police calls for riders attempting to avoid paying for a ride.
There were some concerns for negative outcomes such as an increase in vagrancy on VanGo busses, but Barnett said that hasn’t materialized as of now.
The program was also a hit with riders as reported in the results of a survey presented to the board of county commissioners earlier this summer.
Riders gave near-unanimous approval to the pilot program, with 97% of riders polled voting in favor of free fares.
About 60% of those polled identified as being between the age of 25 and 64, and a similar percentage of riders identified as Black.
During the commissioners' meeting on June 28, board members gave unanimous approval to continue offering free fares through the end of fiscal 2023.
“The program absolutely increases equity and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support the program,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News in June.
While a public decision has not yet been made on whether the program will become permanent, Barnett said the transit division is planning its fiscal 2024 budget without fare box revenue assumptions.