Initial discussions from the Fresh Start Academy Advisory Committee’s meeting in November resumed Thursday as board members gathered at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to provide more input and feedback on the academy’s programs, policies and practices. It was the board’s first public meeting.
Charles County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein gave an overview of Fresh Start, which she said will offer a highly structured and safe environment for children in kindergarten through fifth grade who persistently demonstrate extreme disruptive behavior that impedes their ability to learn.
Fresh Start was originally intended for children in kindergarten through second grade. However, during the school board’s meeting on Jan. 14, Superintendent Kimberly Hill announced that she expanded the scope of Fresh Start to include students in third to fifth grade.
“I know there has been some angst about this expansion. I think there’s also been some misinformation out there about us putting additional line items in this year’s budget to add dollars to Fresh Start funding,” Hill said. “There is no additional funding in next year’s budget for the Fresh Start Academy. We have the resources that we need already in place for the expansion.”
The program — run by a board certified behavior analyst, Melissa Bruce — strives to provide early intervention through more individualized instruction and behavior modification, only after a child’s home school has exhausted all other available and appropriate interventions, according to a press release from the school system.
“This is our pilot year so there will be changes to the program,” said Hollstein, noting that Bruce recently hired a transition specialist who has years of experience working as an elementary school counselor. “The staff have spent a great deal of time taking additional courses so that they can be experts in the things that they didn’t have training in.”
A team of professionals will consider each application and review all available data. Intake meetings, along with a tour of the Fresh Start facility at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, will be scheduled before a transition plan is developed to support the child’s return to their home school, according to a school system presentation from last year.
Program components include development of self-regulatory social and academic skills in a small group setting, behavior-based counseling and grade level academic standards. Staff from the child’s home school will visit the Fresh Start Academy to keep the connection strong and learn techniques and strategies to plan for reintegration.
“Principals, vice principals, teachers [and] instructional assistants will be coming to the Fresh Start Academy,” Hollstein said, “in order to receive professional development from the [Fresh Start] staff, watching an authentic experience with the student.”
Prior to referral, the following must be considered: school-wide and classroom behavior supports including a functional behavior assessment and behavior plan; Student Support Team, or SST, plan; observations conducted by a school psychologist/behavior specialist; data collection; a modified classroom environment; and modified schedule.
“If a referral comes over and it really does not meet the standard that we’ve set, Melissa and her team will go back and work with the school [staff] to provide training for them,” said Hollstein.
Having received an SST plan for her niece, Kim Johnson, a parent who was selected by county commissioners to join the board, voiced her concern about elementary school teachers not having enough data to collect that is conducive for determining Fresh Start eligibility.
“It doesn’t tell me how they’re going to collect the data,” Johnson said. “Do the elementary school teachers realize that with an SST, you really still have to lay it out like an IEP [Individualized Education Plan]. You have to set goals; they have to be measurable. You have to be able to collect data and say who’s responsible for collecting that data. … They don’t collect data [at the SST level] that you guys are gonna be requiring for [children] to get in the program.”
“I think that training portion just for the general teachers, in Charles County Public Schools, just isn’t given,” elementary parent representative DaVida Usual added. “I do have a child that’s dealing with behavioral issues, who does have a SST. … But it always seems to keep falling short.”
Every student at Fresh Start will have an individual behavior intervention plan which includes a point and level system; behavior charts and contracts; preference and reinforcer assessments; group contingencies; communication between the home school and parents; a support and deescalation room and restraint. Transition plans will be individualized and modified based on students’ needs, and their home schools will receive ongoing consultation as needed, according to the school system’s website.
“Because we just recently announced that we could accept [students in grade] 3 through 5, it’s going to take a little bit longer,” Hollstein said. “There can’t be a way right now for a parent to make a referral, and not go through the process. I realize that there are a few parents upset about that. But we have to make sure that we’ve exhausted everything in the [home] school before a child can be accepted.”
Johnson emphasized that “data is just as important in an SST” as it is for an IEP.
“The board can’t do everything,” said Johnson, suggesting that wraparound services should be extended outside of school to a child’s home. “It has to be community-based services that provide that [additional support].”
Hollstein said school system officials “definitely saw a training need” and thus, conducted training over the summer for all teachers.
“It’s our job to educate everyone,” she said. “But if a parent says no, the program won’t work anyway.”
Johnson said the SST plans are “not written strong enough” and that “teachers need to know that no program will work without collecting data.” Such concerns create greater frustration for parents whose child, after having to go through the SST process for eight weeks, has to wait even longer for a Fresh Start referral.
“The process takes a really long time so that’s my biggest concern,” kindergarten teacher Maria Farnham said.
Usual questioned what would happen if children started acting out again after the transition to their home school.
“Currently, it seems like there’s no solution for it,” said Usual.
“We’re going to send [Fresh Start] staff back to the home school if the student starts to fall apart,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said “it is absolutely critical” for CCPS to have full-time psychologists in every school, who can work directly with staff in the child’s home school.
“In this upcoming budget, we requested three additional school psychologist positions which keeps us ahead of the curve,” said Hill. “Folks with these credentials are really hard to find.”
Fresh Start currently has two teachers, Doria Fleisher and Chelsey Short, as well as four instructional assistants. Michelle Gilliam, who is the transition specialist, will coordinate all site visits in addition to providing support once children return to their home school.
Hollstein confirmed that one student is currently enrolled in Fresh Start. Program staff, however, are being dispatched to the child’s home school.
“Because we didn’t want one student to be at [Stethem] with all of these adults, we’re pushing the staff into the school right now and providing those supports,” said Hollstein. “I’m anticipating that if the data is accurate and solid, we’ll have three students fairly soon.”
Having opposed its implementation, Charles County NAACP branch president Dyotha Sweat reiterated the fact that CCNAACP intends on ensuring that every student who participates in Fresh Start is properly screened and provided all resources mandated by law.
“We asked you guys to send [necessary] services to the [child’s home] school,” Sweat, an advisory board member, said. “You guys sold to us that there were several students that needed this service. … One student does not constitute an entire program that requires a whole year worth of work.”
Sweat said the problem is that CCPS “sold a program to the community” that is unconstitutional and violates state and federal laws. The school system still hasn’t provided the information, which CCNAACP requested last year, regarding the data in support of similar programs.
“We still do not have the data to the program. That’s where I have a problem,” Sweat said. “We got the money [but] we didn’t produce the product. And now, we’re asking to expand the product. … We’ve got parents at the table who are saying that the services at the [home schools] are not working. That is what we were asking you guys to fix.”
The advisory committee agreed to further consider standardization of SST plans across the board, as well as research other places in the local vicinity and nationwide where similar programs have been implemented.
