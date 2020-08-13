Charles County has received grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to be distributed. The grants include $28,964 for Phase 37 and $21,997 for Phase CARES, according to a news release from United Way of Charles County.
The county was selected by a National Board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, as stated in the release.
“The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county,” the release states.
The board consists of member of the Charles County government and local nonprofit organizations in the county. The responsibility of the board is to recommend agencies to receive the grants.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may visit unitedwaycharles.org/EFSP to download an application. All questions may be directed to Michael Bellis, Co-Chair of the Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee at mbellis@unitedwaycharles.org.The deadline for applications to be received is Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.
