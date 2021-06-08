A man who allegedly stole a $50,000 vehicle from a Waldorf dealership and then crashed it was recently charged with felony theft.
Abdoul Kerim Agbere, 28, of Gaithersburg crashed a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Oct. 28, 2020, on Interstate 95 south, a court document states.
Agbere was arrested a short time later after he fled on foot. Agbere said he "borrowed" the Cadillac from David Dean of Riverbank, Calif.
The vehicle was subsequently towed to N&S Towing in Beltsville.
Dean contacted Waldorf Chevrolet and Cadillac on Nov. 6, 2020, after he was informed by a credit monitoring service about his purchase of the vehicle. The dealership had reported the vehicle stolen.
The purchaser had used a California driver's license with Dean's name and the registration number of Isaura Rodriguez, but it had a photo of a "young Black male," according to the court document, which noted that Dean is a "white male."
On Nov. 11, 2020, Dean received a letter from the towing company letting him know the vehicle was in their impound lot. He contacted the dealership, and they retrieved the vehicle.
Police found a receipt in the vehicle from a McDonald's restaurant in Columbia dated Oct. 23, 2020, the same day the Cadillac was fraudulently purchased.
A summons was issued for Agbere on June 2. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.