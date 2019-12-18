Gift-giving season has commenced and Gale-Bailey Elementary School was one of several schools that celebrated Christmas early on Monday through an annual community holiday event called “Christmas in Marbury,” which provides free clothes, toys and food for select families during winter break.
The donated items are courtesy of local establishments including, but not limited to, Grace Lutheran Church and School, Charles County Public Schools, school bus transportation company H.O. Sheff and Sons LLC, Jim Schaecher Group of Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland and Gale-Bailey’s own “Angel Tree” initiative, created by school staff.
For the ninth consecutive year, children at Gale-Bailey got to enjoy a feast, take fun pictures with Santa onstage, watch movies and enlighten themselves in arts and crafts while their parents shopped for presents. School staff acted as volunteers, having helped prepare the meal, organize donations, interact with families and guide the gift-giving process.
“It’s a wonderful event. For a lot of kids, this is all they get for the holidays,” said event facilitator Joy Sheff, a records secretary who has worked at Gale-Bailey for 21 years. “I see so many families struggling every year. There’s a lot of work that goes into this but I love to see those smiles at the end. It fills me up especially when I do the raffle drawings.”
Sheff said she sends out paperwork during the last week of September, requests it back by the third week in October and then has her tree and angel display up starting the first week of November.
Last Friday, Sheff took the day off to go shopping at Walmart with pre-K teacher Ann Herbert, a first-time assistant who said she is just “happy to help however” she can.
“Whatever Joy needs, I do,” Herbert said. “We used to have a lot more families but it’s nice that we don’t have as many. I guess that says things are looking up for a lot of families, which is nice.”
In addition to handing out blankets, clothes and other items, Herbert said her favorite part is witnessing the kids’ faces light up when they see Santa Claus and win prizes from the raffle drawings.
“We picked out a lot of our raffle stuff and thought, ‘Oh, the kids would really like this!’ So, it’s really nice to be able to do a little something for the kids,” said Herbert, whose brother-in-law donated items from his company. “They also get a stocking after they see Santa. It’s filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, fun toys, hats, gloves and things like that.”
Thanks to Gale-Bailey’s staff that “all pitch in and make sure everything is good to go,” Sheff said Christmas in Marbury is a great opportunity to not only “reflect, give and dine” but also encourage others who are less fortunate.
“I just love doing it. It’s up to them to accept it but we want to let them know that we’re here,” Sheff said. “Some are less fortunate than others. But a couple of [families denied our services this year] because they’re doing better which is great.”
According to an email from school system Title I programs director Kristin Shields, the community Christmas event covers about 200 children at other local schools including Indian Head Elementary, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary and J.C. Parks Elementary. There is also a partnership with Eva Turner Elementary in Waldorf where only toys are provided.
Susan Gastler, a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church and School, said the teachers from Gale-Bailey buy the wrapped gifts and the church uses the community’s donated funds to shop for gifts that will be given out at the other schools. The church, community members, staff and business partners donate money for Christmas in Marbury, which is used to purchase toys, clothing, pillows, family bags with household items and gifts for parents.
“The neatest part about this is getting to see all these different elements of the community coming together. Some are at the forefront. Some are completely in the background,” Gaslter said. “For me, we are supposed to be Jesus’s hands and feet and a light in this world. Reaching out and helping and supporting others is part of that call for us. It’s part of my personal mission and part of our mission as a school and church.”
According to Gastler, the community Christmas event started over 12 years ago as a vision of church members Gary Fick and Don Zimmer. It originally started, however, as one event at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and then expanded to the other schools on the county’s western side.
Thousands of children have received gifts from this initiative over the years. If families are unable to attend, they receive support through Toys for Tots, Shop with a Cop, local churches, community members and businesses.
“When you don’t have the money, it’s hard to do that,” said Herbert. “It’s always nice to help especially during this time of year.”
Gastler said the community Christmas events are successful due to the generosity and volunteerism of the community, which includes local firehouses that have continued the tradition of providing fire trucks and an opening appearance by Santa.
Having blessed about 17 Gale-Bailey families this year, Sheff said bringing happiness and cheer again to those in need is an indescribable experience.
“It makes me cry just to see the happiness on their faces,” she said. “I just love kids and always have. These are my babies; they keep a smile on my face all the time.”
