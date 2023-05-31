Just past the parking lot at Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury sits a sign for the Dogwood Trail, a half-mile walking path that meanders into the woods behind the school.

The trail first opened in 1970, but has since become overgrown and unusable due to a lack of maintenance over the years. However, school officials hope to fix that thanks to a $2,500 grant from Forever Maryland.


