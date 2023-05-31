Just past the parking lot at Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury sits a sign for the Dogwood Trail, a half-mile walking path that meanders into the woods behind the school.
The trail first opened in 1970, but has since become overgrown and unusable due to a lack of maintenance over the years. However, school officials hope to fix that thanks to a $2,500 grant from Forever Maryland.
“We want to activate our immediate school community to help revitalize a trail that was established some time ago,” Georgia Green, a special education teacher at the school, said.
On Wednesday morning school officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project to clean up and revitalize Dogwood Trail.
School officials were informed in March that the school had been selected to receive the $2,500 Citizen Stewardship Grant from Forever Maryland.
The group, founded to support land and water conservancy in the state, provides for grants for up to $5,000 for schools, nonprofits and other community organizations to preserve natural areas in communities, empower young people to become caretakers of their local environment and other objectives.
Gale-Bailey Elementary plans to do a full revitalization of the trail with help from the local community to place benches and a commemorative marker for the 2022-2023 fifth grade class and put in native plants along the trail.
Susan Cross, an instructional assistant with Charles public schools, told Southern Maryland News that native plants such as the black-eyed Susan are natural pollinators.
The first part of the initiative involved students in the Gale-Bailey Green Club, an environmental club for third through fifth graders, the K Club (an environmental club for kindergarteners through second grade) and the Lions Boys Club participating in a project to clean multiple areas outside the school.
Donning gloves and litter grabbers, and under careful supervision of school staff, students removed plastic bags, cigarette butts and other garbage that was strewn around the school grounds.
“I hope [the students] learned that cleaning can be fun if you have a good morale about it, but also learn that you have to take care of your environment and your community,” Noah Bowie, instructional assistant, said. “If you don’t take care of your community, who’s going to?”
The students themselves also had big plans for the trail.
“I hope to see lots of flowers blooming on the grass,” Ciara Proctor, a fourth grader at Gale-Bailey Elementary School told Southern Maryland News.
Lynae Carroll, a fellow fourth grader, said she hoped their cleaning efforts kept the school beautiful.
“I hope there’s going to be no more trash on the ground. ... I hope it’s gonna be like beautiful flowers everywhere,” Carroll said.
While the students didn’t work on the trail directly, Gale-Bailey Elementary School Principal Tangela Scales said that in the fall community members would assist in clearing and restoration efforts to bring the Dogwood Trail back to usability.
“We do have farmers in this area so they’re going to bring all the equipment to do the tillage and get everything down,” Scales said.
The school is required to report the results of their project to Maryland Forever by next February.