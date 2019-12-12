Over a 100 visitors were treated to candle making as it was done over 200 years ago, natural wreath making and the culinary arts of Colonial times at this year’s Colonial Christmas event at the General William Smallwood Retreat House at Smallwood State Park on Saturday in Marbury.
Maryland Conservation Corps members from the Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary and Smallwood State Park seasonal rangers, both from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and volunteers from the Friends of Smallwood State Park combined talents to present the annual event.
The seasonal rangers work eight months a year in the Park, according to Heather Taylor, one of the seasonal rangers and a Marbury resident.
“We like doing this Colonial Christmas. This is our biggest event. It is very elegant, and very simple. That is what it was like in the 18th century,” said Rick Sharek, treasurer of the Friends of Smallwood State Park. “We really want to get this park on the map. General Smallwood was a Charles County native who was instrumental in the Revolutionary War and was twice governor of Maryland.” The friends group, made up volunteers, partners with the state to present the event
Sharek, who is originally from New England, retired from his career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Indian Head, and has lived in Charles County for over 40 years.
The Friends of Smallwood State Park volunteers dressed in period costumes as they provided information about the estate and the customs of Colonial times.
JoAnn Ptack, one of the costumed docents in the kitchen, which is separated from the house, explained that the examples of Colonial cooking laid out for the event were actually cooked and imported from home because of the labor intensive nature of cooking for the period and the large number of people attending the event.
Ptack, who lives in Bryantown, said, “This is what we cook here though. We actually cook in the kitchen starting in May, when the park opens up to campers.”
The food displayed was a higher quality fare that was reserved for the upper class of the Colonial period, which fitted General William Smallwood’s status.
Pam Williams, the other cook in period costume added, “During the two terms that Smallwood was governor of Maryland, the governor did not live in the governor’s house. That wasn’t built until later.” He lived in Annapolis.
“After he was no longer governor, General Smallwood came here to live permanently,” Ptack added.
She noted that because of the close proximity of the river, Smallwood had the means to buy the finer things of life from the ships passing by.
Outside, DNR conservationists Riley Schwartz and Isaac Page walked visitors through the process of dipping a string into a metal pot of boiling wax to make candles.
“The cold weather actually makes candle making easier,” Schwartz explained. “Each layer of wax hardens quicker when you pull the string tied to the end of a stick up from the hot wax.”
Shelly Clark, another costumed member of the friends group, was a docent for the upper floor. She explained that General Smallwood, who never married, took care of his mother at the retreat in her later years.
“They had different standards in Colonial times,” Clark explained as she indicated that the large bedroom across from the general’s bedroom had beds for his mother as well as for any visitors that might show up.
She pulled up the mattress on one bed displaying a matrix of ropes that served as springs. “The saying ‘sleep tight’ came from tightening these ropes when you went to bed,” she said.
General Smallwood was an officer in the French and Indian Wars. When the Revolutionary War began, he was made a colonel in the 1st Maryland Regiment in 1776 and rose to the rank of brigadier general. He was wounded twice in battle in White Plains, N.Y., and commanded in a number of major Revolutionary War campaigns.
He began his two terms as governor of Maryland in 1785. Smallwood died Feb. 14, 1792, and was buried at his home, which is now part of Smallwood State Park.