The owner of a local plumbing company from La Plata has announced his intention to run for the District 1 commissioner seat in Charles County.
Paul Genevie, 58, of La Plata launched his bid on March 16 and became the first Republican candidate for office in the District 1 primary this July.
Genevie told Southern Maryland News he decided to run on concerns about spending in the county.
“It's my opinion and my belief that county commissioners are spending our tax dollars in a frivolous way and there’s no accountability on how money is being spent,” Genevie said.
Genevie said he wants to ensure that spending for education and public safety, two of the biggest parts of the budget, are spent in a way that’s fiscally responsible.
He also wants to look at efforts to help senior citizens, such as giving seniors a month off their taxes, vouchers for the farmers market and other options.
Broadband internet access, a major topic since the 2020 pandemic and especially in District 1, is another priority that Genevie plans to focus on if elected.
“I think being 25 miles southeast of the nation’s capital I believe everyone should have broadband,” he said.
Genevie also laid out a plan to create a partnership between the county and trade programs at the College of Southern Maryland to promote more students to enter into the trades.
When asked why voters should choose him, Genevie said that his over 30-years of experience as a business owner would guide him to ensuring that the county received a return on investment of its tax dollars.
If no other Republican joins the ballot in District 1 by 9 p.m. on April 15, Genevie would automatically advance as the Republican nominee in the November general election.
There are currently four Democratic nominees for the District 1 seat, including incumbent Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III, who joined the race on March 21, as well as Richard E. Cook, Ian Herd and Matt Nolan Wills.