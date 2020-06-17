Gibbs, Devine on ballot for General Election

Two candidates for Judge of the Circuit Court will appear on the November General Election ballot, after different candidates won on Democratic and Republican primary ballots.
This year’s June 2 primary election process was drastically altered due to COVID-19 restraints. Mail in ballots were the norm, as only one in-person voting location was available; forcing some people to wait hours in line to vote.
As of June 16, unofficial primary election results for the Judge of the Circuit Court Republican ballot showed Judge Patrick Devine as the winner with 6,061 votes, or 82.3%, followed by challenger Adrienne Davis with 751 votes, or 10.2%. Makeba Gibbs came in third, with 555 votes, or 7.5%.
However, results were virtually reversed on the Democratic ballot, where Gibbs received the most votes, 15,299, or 46.1%, followed by Davis with 9,830, or 29.6%, and finally Devine, with 8,027, or 24.2%.
Devine was appointed as an associate judge of the Circuit Court for Charles County in January 2019 and is vying to keep it for a 15-year term.
On the Republican ballot, Charles County Republicans voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump to be the party’s nominee for a second term, with 7,042, or 88.9%, of the vote. Challenger Bill Weld received 879 votes, or 11.1%
Charles County Democrats likewise overwhelmingly voted for former Vice President Joe Biden as their party’s nominee, with 31,837, or 90.4%, of the vote. Bernie Sanders received the second highest number of votes, with 1,623, or 4.6%. Two percent of Democrats voted “uncommitted.”
The majority of Charles County Republicans, 2,592, or 38.5%, voted for La Plata resident Doug Sayers as their party’s candidate for the District 5 House of Representatives seat currently held by longtime incumbent Steny H. Hoyer. Chris Palombi received the second highest number of votes, with 2,125, or 31.6%. District wide, however, Palombi beat out Sayers, 36.0% to 29.8%, for the right to take on Hoyer in the General Election.
Hoyer received the most votes from Charles County Democrats with 20,267 votes, or 58.9%, followed by challenger Mckayla Wilkes with 11,072, or 32.2%, mirroring the district wide results in which Maryland Democratic voters chose Hoyer over Wilkes, 64.4% to 26.7%.
All election results are unofficial until certified. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters statewide were mailed absentee ballots, and the majority of votes in Charles County were cast in that manner.
The Charles County Board of Elections has been counting ballots received through Friday, June 12.
Tracy A. Dickerson, election director of the Charles County Board of Elections, said the voting process was “time consuming” and challenging ballots had to be done online or via email.
She added that the lines at the polls were long due to social distancing guidelines. “We were trying to comply with social distancing. There was only 1,100 people that came, but when you are trying to account for social distancing, only so many people can get in.”
Dickerson added the wait time to cast a vote was “about two hours for most of the day” and only so many people were able to get into the building. “They closed down at 10 o’clock.”
She told the Maryland Independent that canvassing of ballots took place at the Waldorf West Library, and the Board of Elections was forced to meet via video conference.
Dickerson added there have been an abundance of late mail in ballots coming in that are not able to be tallied. “We got ballots that were late. The board just rejected 626 ballots.”
If a ballot is received late, she said, it will be sent to record retention. “They go into the system as ‘rejected as too late.’ ... They are held for 36 months.”
Both Gibbs and Devine, having won on the Democratic and Republican ballots, respectively, will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, Devine said in an interview, noting that the method of judge candidates appearing on both party ballots is used throughout the state in the election of circuit court judges.
That method was challenged by unaffiliated registered voters in St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties in 2004, who felt their voting rights had been violated, as independent voters did not have an opportunity participate in judicial primary elections, which have been designated by the state as nonpartisan, according to a 2004 judicial opinion. A special three-judge panel heard the case and rejected the appellants’ claims, in Suessmann v. Lamone.
Devine said he was pleased with the primary election despite the unexpected challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it went well for everybody involved,” Devine said. “Everybody got a chance to get their message out there to the public.”
Devine said the General Election looks as though it will be quite different from elections in previous years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nobody knows what elections in November will look like,” Devine said, noting that elections could be held primarily by absentee ballot as they were for the primary.
Campaigning will also be different, Devine said.
“I imagine there will be a lot of social media campaigning, candidate forums held through Facebook Live,” Devine said. “I’m guessing there will be more of that, at least until everyone is comfortable with knocking on doors and meeting people, which I don’t see happening anytime soon.”
Gibbs, an attorney based in La Plata, said she was forced to think of “creative ways to reach the voters” due to the altered voting and campaigning process imposed by the pandemic.
“You find other ways to introduce yourself to voters who may not have heard of me — or the race — at all,” Gibbs said on adapting to the altered campaigning process. “I do have a website, so I updated the content on that more regularly.”
She told the Maryland Independent she did “a lot of interviews online” to expand her publicity and social presence in a time of forced isolation.
“I did about five interviews,” Gibbs said. “There were two forums where people got to meet the candidates. Both of them were virtual.”
She explained — due to technical difficulties — she was not able to extend her presence to as many people as she wanted. “There were some technical difficulties. ... I wanted to do [a forum] virtually, and I wasn’t able to. ... There were some signature events, and all of them were cancelled.”
Gibbs told the Maryland Independent that she is thankful to the voters. “Obviously I want to thank the voters for having confidence in me. If I could talk to them individually, I would tell the voters I would love for them to continue to support me.”
She said “there is a lot of work to be done” in regards to the criminal justice system. “I know that with the latest civil unrest from the death of Mr. Floyd, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done. ... I am going to do my best to provide the community with the fairness, experience and justice to everyone.”
Gibbs said she is “hopeful” the kinks in the voting process are worked out. “A lot of people showed up at the one location to vote, people were saying they didn’t receive a ballot. ... If we have to do a mail in ballot again in the general election, [I hope] that whatever kinks there were can be worked out.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD