Grace Landing subdivision underway off Route 231 west of Benedict

Passersby on Route 231 may have noticed heavy machinery and construction-related activity less than a mile west of Serenity Farm in Charles County.
A road is in the process of being built, Charles County Planning Director Jason Groth said. The road — which runs north from Route 231 at its junction with Tanyard Place — will be used to access the 19-lot Grace Landing subdivision, Groth said.
A preliminary subdivision plan was approved in June 2015 and lots were recorded in February 2018.
The developer, Drew Havrilla’s J.C. Drew Homes, plans to build homes on 18 1-acre lots and one 25-acre lot that has agricultural use, county planner Ben Yeckley said.
The 62.4-acre site is slated to have 12.6 acres of open space, according to Groth.
No building permits have been applied for yet at the site, 7000 Tanyard Place, Yeckley said, but Havrilla said four homes are under contract.
Havrilla said he personally designs the custom-build homes and has around 12 designs available. “It literally comes down to whatever the customer wants,” he said.
Coronavirus impact?
“We still have customers in spite of all this,” he said, referring to the impact of COVID-19.
Havrilla said he was planning to show lots to another potential customer on Friday.
“We anticipate paving in the next 30 to 60 days,” he said, referring to the road to be known as Grace Landing Court, which will be named after his twin 8-year-old daughters, Elle and Ayla, who both have Grace as a middle name.
The coronavirus hasn’t stopped his home-building, Havrilla said, noting that his company is currently building two homes at another location in Hughesville: Lord Creek, 7320 Field O’Mary Place.
“We’re working around it,” he said of social distancing requirements, noting that only one person is working at each house at a time. “We find it very comforting that we still have customers coming out.”
Havrilla purchased the land five years ago and said that by the time Charles County got done re-engineering it, he couldn’t afford to hire an excavation company to build the road.
“So I and a friend [Tommy Jones] ended up building the road,” he said, which has taken 18 months.
“You are blessed sometimes when you get stuck in a situation and people come to your aid and help you out,” he said, noting that Joe Husic of Husic Construction lent Havrilla some equipment to build the road.
Havrilla has been building homes since 1994 in Southern Maryland, with projects in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. He started J.C. Drew Homes in 2008 when he was building homes in Quicktree Farm, which is just west of Grace Landing. He built 16 of the 17 homes in that subdivision, he said.
Havrilla said he’s built eight homes in Calvert County, including four of the six in The Orchard in Huntingtown.
“By going over there [to Calvert], I remembered what I love about building,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about Calvert County,” referring to the planning department specifically.
