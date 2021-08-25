Five years ago, Cindy Adams, diabetes educator at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, embarked on a project to create a place to help individuals with diabetes.
Now heading toward its fifth birthday, stimulus from a new grant from the Health Services Cost Review Commission could help expand the Center for Diabetes Education at the La Plata hospital.
The Regional Partnership Catalyst Grant provided $2.1 million in funding to help expand efforts to educate patients on how to treat their diabetes. That included the establishment of a medical nutrition therapy program, headed up by Jocelyne Loran, clinical dietitian for the Center for Diabetes Education, who has been brought in to oversee the program.
Loran joined the program from the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where she worked as a diabetes program coordinator.
The awarding of the grant to the hospital was one of the main reasons that Loran took interest in joining the program.
“When I saw the resources that grant could provide for the community, it was a no-brainer,” she said.
One of the ways the center educates patients is through learning their medical history and nutritional habits to better tailor their care, and help individuals get on the right track of caring for their diabetes.
One of the examples Adams gave was how Keto and other low-carb diets could hinder efforts to manage blood sugar.
Using a toy car as a visual aide, Adams explained that low-carb diets actually starve the body of it’s main source of fuel, sugar. Much like a car requires the right fuel, the body requires carbohydrates to create the sugar the body needs to function properly, she said.
Nutrition counseling, Loran said, also helped with caring for all of the conditions a patient may have.
“When I meet with patients with diabetes, its rare that diabetes is the only condition they are dealing with. ... Medical Nutrition Therapy can address all the different conditions,” Loran said.
Nutritional Therapy works on an “everything in moderation” system where appropriate portion sizes are found for the various food groups to help keep their blood sugar in a more reasonable range, she said.
Adams said the program was a big help to patients that come in not knowing what they should be eating.
“They leave feeling relieved, feeling freedom to know, ‘Now I know what to eat,’” Adams said.
The Regional Partnership Catalyst Grant has also expanded to allow for transportation to appointments, medication delivery and other services to help obtain the best outcomes for participants.
The Diabetes Education Center has already had a positive outcome in its five years of operation.
During the last year of operation, A1C — a blood test that measures the average blood sugar of a patient over a three month period — levels for program participants have dropped from 9.2% at the start to 6.9%.
A vast majority of patients saw an improvement in their A1C levels, and nearly nine out of 10 brought their A1C down at or below 7%.
The American Diabetes Association defines a normal A1C level at 5.7% or lower.
