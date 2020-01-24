A Great Mills High School grad and freshman at St. Mary’s College of Maryland told members of March For Our Lives, who sat inside a room Thursday in Annapolis’ House office building, why she became involved in the Maryland chapter.
Jaxon O’Mara, state director of the chapter, said she joined in March 2018. It was after her classmate, Jaelynn Rose Willey, 16, was shot and killed by Austin Rollins, 17, who also injured then 14-year-old Desmond Barnes before killing himself.
“It’s been life changing for our community,” O’Mara said.
On Jan. 16, she and members of the Maryland March For Our Lives went to the state capital to lobby gun control bills that they believe will prevent similar situations from happening again.
“I know the work I’m doing is meaningful,” she said, adding she would “like to think I’m dedicating the hard work to Jaelynn Willey.”
Willey’s parents filed a lawsuit against the St. Mary’s school board in federal court Jan. 17 alleging the school failed to protect their daughter after witnessing previous physical and verbal incidents between the two.
This isn’t O’Mara’s first lobbying event. She recalled being at the House office building in February 2019 until 11 p.m. testifying she had to celebrate Willey’s birthday at her grave.
Ella Brown of Leonardtown High School said she’s never done something like this before, but thinks it’s “good experience to have” especially after the shootings at Great Mills and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. “I just hope to have good conversation with the people we’re meeting with and just get stuff done,” she said.
Also in attendance was Collin Foster, a student at St. Mary’s College. He isn’t a member of the Maryland chapter, but said he was there to support the group. “I believe in safe storage,” he said of gun concealment. “I believe in proper gun ownership, Everyone has a right to protect themselves but it needs to be done responsibly.”
The Piney Point resident said he hopes the policies being advocated are taken seriously by the delegation this year, because it was not last year.
Before the group split into smaller groups and spoke to their assigned lawmakers, Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery) told the students how difficult it was for him to pass a bill banning bumpstocks shortly before the shooting in Parkland, Fla. He didn’t see support until the student gun protests were seen across the media.
The group of about 30 high schoolers and college students last week were lobbying for eight bills, but the main one was the Child Access Prevention bill that didn’t make it to a vote last session and was initially introduced in 2013. It would strengthen the safe storage requirements for gun owners to reduce child access, and would change the definition of a minor from under 16 to under 18. The gun Rollins used belonged to his father and was unsecured, according to police.
She reminded the group to be respectful and to work in a “hard ask” for support and cosponsorship.
Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard) said she would cosponsor the Child Access Prevention bill as well as Del. Jennifer Terrasa (D-Howard).
Another bill lobbied was the Long Gun Background Checks for Private Sales, or HB004. It would require background checks before all person-to-person sales of long guns.
And, SB39 would ban Anderson Manufacturing .223-caliber AM-15 and .300-caliber AM-15 guns. Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) voted for the bill last session while Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) voted against it.
“Our Maryland law is really … our law doesn’t work at all. It really doesn’t,” Alice Wilkerson, Maryland lobbyist who was helping the young people, said. “We need to strengthen Maryland’s assault weapons ban period.”
Another issue they want to tackle is a veto override for the handgun permit review board.
The general assembly abolished the board, which was responsible for hearing appeals from individuals who were denied conceal carry permits by the state police, in 2019. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed the law and Maryland’s March For Our Lives wants the assembly to override the veto. The vote on that is expected to be Jan. 30.
“So that was my bill,” Atterbeary said to the group as they talked about the legislation.
A few met with representatives of Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore city), chair of the judiciary committee, who was not available.
“When Virginia has stronger gun bills than we do, we have a problem,” O’Mara said in the meeting.
Olivia Mouton, senior at St. Mary’s College, spoke about a couple gun scares at the college and concern she has for her younger sisters. “I don’t want to live in a day and age where I’m scared for my sisters’ lives,” she said. “I don’t want to live in a world where this is happening.”
