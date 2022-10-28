State elected officials gathered Oct. 26 to hear from the public on a series of proposed legislative bond initiatives as the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session nears.
Nonprofit groups from across the county gathered at the Waldorf West Library to pitch their initiatives to the legislative delegation.
“Tonight reflected a key interest in nonprofits coming forth with the need for funding for their projects,” Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) told Southern Maryland News.
The pitch session is the start of an arduous process for nonprofit groups and others to receive funding for their projects through legislative bond initiatives.
According to submission guidelines on the Maryland General Assembly website, eligible projects must be capital in nature, must have a useful life of 15 years and must serve a public purpose.
Projects used for religious purposes are not allowed to receive funds from legislative bond initiatives.
Patterson was joined by Dels. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) in hearing from organizations.
Kevin M. Harris, Democratic candidate for District 27A, which encapsulates parts of Charles and Prince George’s County was also in attendance as an observer. Harris is unopposed in the general election and is virtually assured of assuming the seat held by Del. Susie Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George's).
According to Ellis, the Charles County delegation brought $14.5 million in funds to the county.
This year 10 organizations stepped forward to ask for funds.
One of the groups seeking funds was Oasis Fresh Food Market in Indian Head, represented by Marilyn Steele, co-owner with her husband, Mark Steele.
Oasis Fresh Food Market is seeking $175,000 to help cover gaps in funding to finish the market being built out of the old Algonquin building in Indian Head to turn it into a mixed use facility for a market and other uses.
Steele told the delegation that inflation and supply chain issues had ballooned the project budget to $4.9 million, and that the $175,000 would help ease the spending burden brought on by inflation.
The U.S. Bomb Technician Association is also looking to expand its footprint in the Maryland Technology Center across the street from the College of Southern Maryland's Velocity Center.
Pam Frank, executive director of the Military Alliance Council, spoke on behalf of Sean Dennis, chief executive officer of the U.S. Bomb Technician Association, who was unable to be at Wednesday’s meeting due to a scheduling conflict.
The association is seeking $500,000 to help cover the costs of a $3 million buildout of the Maryland Technology Center to include the installation of a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.
“This expansion will offer more opportunities for research and development and training that requires a larger area than currently available,” Frank said.
The Jude House also asked for 300,000 for funds to begin foundational work on a new treatment center including social conservation work, various estimates and various other project needs.
Other projects that were pitched included a $1.5 million ask from Magnolia Gardens to close a funding gap for the low-income housing project in La Plata, $116,000 from the Bel Alton School Association to create a heritage museum within its current building and a $200,000 request from the Friends of Old Waldorf School to replace windows on the building.
Willing Helpers Society also came with a $375,000 ask to make major renovations to expand its building footprint to feed more families at the facility on Old Washington Road. The organization received $50,000 from bond initiatives last year to complete work to repave the parking lot of the facility.
Davis was happy with the turnout of organizations this year, and looked forward to getting even more applicants next year.
“We do important work and it's pretty exciting,” Davis said.