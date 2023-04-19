A Gwynn Oak man involved in a November 2022 scuffle with Charles sheriff’s officers was found guilty after a one-day trial last week.
George Edward Neal-Bey, 38, of Gwynn Oak was found guilty on April 12 on one felony count of firearm possession with a felony conviction, four handgun-related misdemeanors and a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license.
The jury found Neal-Bey not guilty on one count of resist or interfering with an arrest.
The jury returned the verdict at about 5:17 p.m. on April 12 after Neal-Bey, who was representing himself in the case, originally elected to testify but then declined to testify, according to a copy of the hearing notes obtained by Southern Maryland News.
Neal-Bey also motioned for a judgement of acquittal that was denied by the court.
Neal-Bey was one of two individuals arrested after a traffic stop on Nov. 13, 2022, turned into a scuffle.
According to charging documents, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office had stopped a silver Kia Optima in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Valley Road for lapsed insurance.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was towed from the scene, and the remaining passengers were instructed to call for a ride.
Neal-Bey and Lamont Maurice Butler, 38, of Washington, D.C., later arrived on scene in a black Mercedes SUV.
Both Neal-Bey and Butler were wearing clothing items connected with the “Consulate General of Morocco,” a group of Americans claiming to be under the jurisdiction of the Morocco Consular court, according to enforcetheconstitution.org, a website dedicated to resources for Moorish Americans.
As the men approached the scene, an officer noticed a handgun on Butler’s thigh. Butler is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.
Officers ordered Butler to stop and tried to take him under arrest when Butler pulled away from the officers and a struggle began.
Neal-Bey then crossed the road and ran toward the struggle where he and Butler were eventually taken into custody.
Butler was found with a 9 mm Polymer P80 handgun on his person as well as four AR-15 magazines.
Neal-Bey was found in possession of a second 9 mm Polymer P80 handgun. He was also disqualified from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction, according to court documents.
Neal-Bey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 at 2 p.m. before Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr.
Butler was originally scheduled to go on trial on April 19, but his trial was reset to a later date. He is due for a status hearing on May 3 before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin.