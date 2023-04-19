A Gwynn Oak man involved in a November 2022 scuffle with Charles sheriff’s officers was found guilty after a one-day trial last week.

George Edward Neal-Bey, 38, of Gwynn Oak was found guilty on April 12 on one felony count of firearm possession with a felony conviction, four handgun-related misdemeanors and a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews