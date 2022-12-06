The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Dec. 5 on Budds Creek Road in the area of Edgewater Drive.
The agency's La Plata barrack posted a statement to its Facebook page just before 10 p.m. on Monday about the wreck that killed Judson Edward Lewis, 71, of Newburg.
According to the release, troopers were notified about a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. that day.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
A preliminary investigation showed that Lewis, driving a 2016 Ford Edge, was traveling westbound on Budds Creek Road toward Edgewater Drive.
At some point, Lewis crossed the center line into the path of Johnnie Edward Hurst Jr., 55, of Nokesville, Va., who was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi truck, and collided head-on.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene while Hurst was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to inspect the semi truck.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed Monday’s crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-392-1231.
