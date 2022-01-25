Maryland State Police are investigating a serious crash that left three people dead on Sunday night.
According to a press release from Maryland State Police, troopers from the La Plata barrack were dispatched at around 8 p.m. to the area of Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way in La Plata for reports of a crash.
When troopers arrived, they found a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica and a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala that had been involved in a head-on collision.
Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene, and due to the severity of the accident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team also responded.
According to Maryland State Police, Patrick Bowie Jr., 44, of La Plata was identified as the only occupant of the Pacifica, while Tineka Palmer and Tyron Carroll, both 33, of Indian Head, were identified as the occupants of the Chevrolet Impala. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The area of Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way was closed for about four hours for cleanup after the crash.
Contributing factors to the incident remain under investigation, according to a release from the state police.
The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 301-392-1231.
Waldorf man killed in single-car crash
In a separate incident, Charles County Sheriff's Office traffic operations unit is investigating a single-car crash on Saturday that killed a Waldorf man.
According to a press release, deputies responded to a single-car crash on Smallwood Drive at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway at around 10:42 p.m. on Jan. 22.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Cadenza driven by Omar Kenyatta Hawkins, 42, of Waldorf was driving at a high rate of speed on Smallwood Drive. The vehicle failed to navigate a turn at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and struck a tree.
Hawkins was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Brooks at 301-932-2222.