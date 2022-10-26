Despite an increase of the Ebola virus in Uganda, there is no concern that an outbreak could happen in Charles County, according to Dr. Dianna E. Abney, county health officer.
Abney discussed the virus as a part of her annual update to county commissioners on Tuesday.
The Charles County Health Department is using the uptick of the virus in Uganda to review emergency response plans if the virus made its way to Charles County.
However, Abney stressed that at this time there was no concern of the virus spreading in the county or state, and no cases have been detected U.S. as of this reporting.
The health department is also monitoring cases of influenza after Abney told commissioners she expects a “robust” flu season in Charles.
According to Abney’s presentation, the overall respiratory illness activity in Maryland was moderate, with 1,052 of the over 8,000 specimens tested in Maryland laboratories showing positive for influenza.
About 753 tests came back positive for influenza Type A while 299 tested positive for influenza Type B.
A total of 23 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state were reported for the week ending Oct. 15 and no deaths had been reported so far this flu season.
To help combat the virus, the Charles County Health Department is hosting a series of free community clinics for flu vaccinations.
For more information, visit charlescountyhealth.org or call 301-609-6900.
Doctors have stressed the importance of the flu vaccine this year with the ever present concern that a new COVID-19 variant could cause a "one-two" punch of serious illness during the winter months.
However, current COVID-19 transmission levels across the state are low, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker.
Southern Maryland and a majority of the state remain in the green, or low community transmission rate.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Maryland has a 6.73% positivity rate with more than 450 current hospitalizations. The statewide death total stood at 15,256 cases, as of Wednesday.
In Charles County, current totals stand at 35,542 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 25 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The current death toll stands at 381 confirmed and three probable deaths, with only one new death recorded in the last week.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) told Southern Maryland News that he hoped citizens continued to practice good health habits as winter approaches.
“Eat healthy, take your vitamins and when applicable go to your doctor and get your recommendations from your doctor,” Bowling said.
Commissioners OK pension changes
During the afternoon session, county commissioners unanimously approved changes to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan as part of a wider review of retirement funds for the county.
The approval came with several alterations including a slight reduction in the investment return assumption from 7.4% to 7.25%.
The investment return assumption is defined as the expected percentage of investment growth over a set period of time. The rate was adjusted due to an analysis by investment consulting firm Bolton USA that stated a reasonable return fell between 5.3% and 7.25%
Markets have been affected by a myriad of factors this year including sluggish economic growth brought on by record high inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
However, Lazaro Guzman, vice president of Full Service Investments, was hopeful that supply chain issues and inflation issues would begin to ease over the next year.
Bowling said the county commissioners look at any developments with the pension system with an eye toward the future.
“Today will impact things we have tomorrow, especially in the pension system there’s a lot of folks that will depend on that as they get older,” Bowling said.