The Charles public school system's Family Life Advisory Committee recently wrapped up a look at updating county instructional content on family life and human sexuality.
Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, was joined by Matt Golonka, specialist of health and physical education, and physical education teacher Alison Cheney to discuss recommendations by the committee during Monday’s school board work session.
“We had some great, healthy discussions on what [state law] requires and how we should address it,” Golonka told board members.
Charles County Public Schools is examining their materials after the Maryland State Board of Education made changes to health education standards, including ensuring equity and representation of all students and adding lessons on boundaries and consent, sexual abuse and assault.
While those terms are present in the regulations, Golonka assured board members that the terms would only be seen by students if they were deemed age appropriate by the school system.
No changes were made to the parent review and opt-out process that begins in fifth grade and requires the school to communicate information to parents before instruction takes place.
The 16 member committee included students, teachers, nonprofit representatives and Charles County government officials. The committee reviewed lessons at the elementary, middle and high school levels and made recommendations on how all three could better align with the new guidelines.
Elementary school instruction received the most recommended changes, which included an update of lesson plans to better align with state standards.
The committee also recommended an increased use of relatable authentic images to include better representation of inclusivity, brown and Black community, culture and economic backgrounds, and established opt-out polices for kindergarten through fifth grade family life and human sexuality instruction.
To prepare teachers and update guidelines, the committee recommended the school system utilize the WISE grant program through Advocates for Youth to develop an appropriate program for the elementary school level and give training to teachers on how to instruct it. According to Golonka, the update for elementary schools would be ready for the 2024-2025 school year.
Middle and high school materials were determined to align with the updated state frame work.
However, the committee did make two recommendations for middle school instruction for teachers to evaluate the tone, length and perspectives for students at their particular school and to increase use of diverse images during instruction.
High school students in Charles County will have a new health class starting in school year 2023-2024.
The new Health II class for juniors was established by the Maryland State Board with the goal of engaging students in problem-solving approaches for health education and developing skills, attitudes and behaviors to enable students to make decisions that promote healthy behaviors.
School Superintendent Maria Navarro said the class was received positively by students on the committee thanks to examples using “real-life, complex examples” to promote coping skills.