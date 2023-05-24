The Charles public school system's Family Life Advisory Committee recently wrapped up a look at updating county instructional content on family life and human sexuality.

Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, was joined by Matt Golonka, specialist of health and physical education, and physical education teacher Alison Cheney to discuss recommendations by the committee during Monday’s school board work session.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews