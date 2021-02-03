During the Jan. 26 Charles County commissioners’ meeting, Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) questioned county health officer Dr. Dianna Abney about a reduction in the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the county.
Abney said that the county’s weekly distribution of first-dose vaccines had been reduced from 1,200 to 800 as of Jan. 23, but that an increase in the number of second-dose vaccines had essentially made up for it. “It sort of evens out,” she said.
Abney referred to some larger counties in Maryland complaining about receiving less vaccines than other counties in terms of the number per 100 residents.
On Jan. 27, Bowling posted a graph from the state health department on his Facebook page that ranked 24 state localities in regard to receiving the vaccine. According to the graph, as of Jan. 18, Kent County had received the most vaccines per 100 residents at 8.2 residents. Prince George’s County was last with 1.6. Charles ranked 14th with 2.7.
Baltimore County, Baltimore and Montgomery County were ranked 21st through 23rd.
St. Mary’s and Calvert counties were ranked sixth and seventh at 4.5 and 4.3.
Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert had received 4,300, 5,100 and 3,900 vaccines, respectively.
On his Facebook page, Bowling said he was upset about the rankings.
Abney said the problem with vaccine distribution is “with the national supply of vaccine.”
Southern Maryland News did not receive a reply email about the disparity from Deidre McCabe, spokeswoman for the state health department. A message could not be left on her work phone Monday morning because her mailbox was full.
During the Charles commissioners’ Feb. 2 meeting, Abney said the county would begin giving is first set of second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Also during the Feb. 2 meeting, Bill Grimes, vice president for ancillary services at Charles Regional Medical Center, noted that the hospital recently received a “super cold” freezer that can be used to store the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grimes said the hospital is working on a memorandum of understanding with Charles County that would allow storage of the county’s Pfizer vaccines at the hospital.
In an email, Grimes said he was unsure when the county would start getting shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. The county has been using the Moderna vaccine, according to Abney. Grimes said the hospital received some Pfizer vaccines originally, but quickly transitioned to Moderna when it became available. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at temperatures between 36 and 46 degrees for up to 30 days.
Grimes said the hospital has been vaccinating around 500 people a week — patients and staff — depending on vaccine availability.
