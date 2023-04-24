A four-year odyssey to complete a centralized health sciences building was celebrated on April 21 with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
College of Southern Maryland staff were joined by regional and state leaders to celebrate the opening of the Center for Health Sciences building in the now completed Hughesville campus.
“We’ve had so many supporters here today to celebrate this moment, recognizing how important this state of the art, 50,000-square-foot facility is for our students,” College of Southern Maryland President Yolanda Wilson told Southern Maryland News just after the ribbon cutting.
The dedication ceremony included speakers from the college, government leaders at the local, state and federal levels and healthcare professionals from St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, all of whom were given personal tours of the new building.
The Center for Health Sciences building includes a clinical simulation center, simulated rehabilitation and fitness labs as well as a mock apartment to simulate providing first aid to patients in a home or apartment setting. The building is constructed in a way to give nursing students hands-on training in a variety of situations.
"It is gratifying to step into the state-of-the-art labs that are designed to place the staff and students in real-life hospital scenarios,” Monica Corbin, a nursing student at CSM, said in her remarks to attendees.
The new facility seeks to be a tool to help deal with the ongoing shortage of nurses seen across the nation.
“The way that they are developing their students fits right into how we’re reshaping the model of care delivery,” said Dawn Yeitrakis, vice president and chief nursing officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
“The collaboration and partnership of College of Southern Maryland coming together with CalvertHealth is phenomenal,” CalvertHealth Medical Center President and CEO Jeremy Bradford said.
Classes in the $34-million building began in January after four years of construction work that went through the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly increased the need for quality nursing students. State funding made up three-quarters of the funding while money provided by Charles County government covered the remaining 25% of the cost.
“I’m excited for it. It's a great opportunity for our nursing students,” Charles County Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) said.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) told Southern Maryland News that the building is an extremely important addition to the region.
“Having money to have access doesn’t help you if you don’t have people who can deliver the health care,” Hoyer told Southern Maryland News.
Hoyer secured $550,000 for the project in the federal fiscal 2022 omnibus bill.
“I think it’s really essential that we have a facility that embraces so many areas of health science and careers because when we look at the shortages [in health care professionals],” Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) said.